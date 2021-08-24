What is Charli D'Amelio's net worth? TikTok star seeks legal action over promotional video used by media mogul Sheeraz

Charli D'Amelio was recently featured in an endorsement video for media kingpin Sheeraz for a "fame masterclass." His use of her clip has led the TikTok star and her lawyers to take legal action.

D'Amelio's legal team sent a letter to Sheeraz, according to TMZ, with a demand for the media mogul to delete her portion from his video and class.

In the clip on Sheeraz's Instagram, Charli D'Amelio is the opening shot, where she says:

"Hi, Fame By Sheeraz."

In a legal letter, the teenager's lawyer stated that her inclusion in the promotional video was "not approved and will not be approved."

This recent legal action has caused the question to be asked: What is Charli D'Amelio's net worth? After becoming famous on TikTok, she has since branched out to YouTube and is in discussions for a television show.

Dissecting Charli D'Amelio's net worth

The 17-year-old joined TikTok, the video-sharing app, in late 2019. She then began creating dance videos to trending songs and sounds on the platform.

Charli D'Amelio is a former member of the TikTok group, the Hype House, and is currently signed with the UTA talent agency.

Following her recreational dance of "Renegade," D'Amelio quickly became the most-followed creator on the app. She became the first person to earn both fifty million and 100 million followers on TikTok.

D'Amelio made her voice acting debut in 2020's StarDog and TurboCat.

The TikTok sensation is also set to star in Hulu's original docuseries, The D'Amelio Show, which will feature her parents and her TikTok-famous elder sister, Dixie.

Chali D'Amelio also boasts over nine million subscribers on YouTube. According to SocialBlade, the Norwalk, Connecticut, native averages around one thousand to 23 thousand dollars a month through ad revenue.

Her speculated net worth is around eight million dollars.

With her large followings on YouTube and TikTok, the starlet has also gained over fifteen endorsements that she regularly promotes online.

The endorsements include Dunkin' Donuts, Invisalign, Hollister Co., and Pure Vida bracelets. She and Dixie collaborated with Orosa Beauty for a nail polish collection in 2020.

The D'Amelio sisters have also actively collaborated with Morphe. Both sets are currently priced at $9 from the original price of $26.

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer