Popeyes Thanksgiving Cajun Turkeys: How to order online, price, where to buy, and all you need to know

For the first time, Americans can order Popeyes' Cajun-style turkey online for Thanksgiving this year.

The pre-cooked bird is available for nationwide delivery, but at a higher price than last year.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., based in Miami, Florida, is a fast-food fried chicken restaurant chain that began in Louisiana in 1972. The chain is well-known for its Cajun-style fried chicken. The dish's popularity prompted the company to release heat-and-eat turkey, which has become a fan favorite since its introduction in 2001.

This year, the restaurant chain is taking things a step further by making its signature dish more accessible than ever.

More to know about Popeyes' pre-cooked turkey

The brand used Twitter to announce the online launch of its famous Cajun-style a few hours ago, with the tagline:

"Let us do the work so you don't have to."

The marinated and pre-cooked bird is available for pre-order for delivery throughout the United States, with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii. Deliveries will begin on October 24 and will last until supplies run out. Orders will be shipped within one to three days.

The Thanksgiving Turkey starts at $94.99, but depending on state laws, sales tax may apply.

The turkey is slow-roasted and flash-fried after being marinated in a single blend of Louisiana spices. The dish needs to be thawed and reheated before serving. Popeyes claims that each order will feed eight to twelve people.

Pickup orders from participating restaurants start at $49.99 (sales tax varies by state) and can be placed by calling or walking in.

The dish does not come with sides, but pairs well with classic Thanksgiving sides such as mash potatoes, biscuits (another dish the chain is famous for), and mac & cheese.

2022 might be the most expensive year for Thanksgiving dinners

The Cajun-style turkey cost $39.99 last year. This year, it costs $49.99. This price increase is the result of inflation and the bird flu outbreak. According to USDA data, the average price per pound for an eight to sixteen pound turkey has increased 73% since last October.

Uncooked poultry prices have risen by more than 17% since September of last year, making Thanksgiving dinners more expensive this year. According to last year's data from the annual Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Survey, 2021 dinners were the most expensive in the 36 years of data collection.

A dinner for ten this year is expected to cost $53.31, up from $46.90 in 2020.

The company's offer may not be the most pocket-friendly, but it eliminates the otherwise three to four hour hassle of cooking a turkey by oneself.

Preorders for the Thanksgiving turkey can be made at thecajunfix.popeyes.com.

