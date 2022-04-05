Hilarious Paula Patton x Robin Thicke Fried Chicken memes take over the internet as former's recipe gets trolled 

Robin Thicke’s ex-wife and actress Paula Patton has gone viral on social media after posting a video of how to make her mother’s signature fried chicken. TikTok user TheTrackQueen uploaded a video of herself reacting to the recipe, which has been deemed disastrous. Many found that the 46-year-old was making rookie mistakes while cooking, which left the dish looking unappetizing.

The Hitch actress seemed to be an inexperienced cook as she was making shocking mistakes like washing her chicken in cold water, seasoning her chicken while it was still frying in the oil, and serving severely undercooked chicken.

The actress posted the video on March 5 this year but is now going viral. She has been trending on Twitter, where people were left startled by her cooking skills.

A slew of memes ensue after Paula Patton’s fried chicken recipe goes viral on TikTok

Robin Thicke and his now ex-wife Paula Patton were Hollywood’s favorite “It” couple until cheating accusations and allegations of abuse were made against the former. The two married in 2005 and had a short marriage of five years.

During the time of their divorce, the singer was being “canceled” by the internet after model Emily Ratajkowski claimed he s**ually assaulted her on the set of his infamous song Blurred Lines.

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke (Image via Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Adding fuel to the fire, Thicke was also investigated by the LA County Department of Child and Family Services after child abuse allegations were made against him. Since then, the internet has regarded the singer as “problematic.”

Following the TikTok video of his now ex-wife cooking going viral, it appears that netizens have forgiven Thicke for his wrongdoings. However, it is evident that the statement of doing so was made in jest. A plethora of memes has taken over Twitter. A few read:

JT @JTriplett0825 I want Robin Thicke’s ex-wife arrested for posting that video on her Instagram I want Robin Thicke’s ex-wife arrested for posting that video on her Instagram

Control....What You Can Control @IamKing_RL Robin Thicke the first time he saw Paula Patton frying chicken: Robin Thicke the first time he saw Paula Patton frying chicken: https://t.co/8Z2Qj08eOM

Chris Cooper @PirateCoop That’s the chicken Paula Patton was cooking for Robin Thicke? That’s the chicken Paula Patton was cooking for Robin Thicke? https://t.co/T9IhAtdNz4

Stop gentrifying 'jawn' @HarrietCarried Idk, y'all, that Paula Patton's chicken looks exactly like the sort of chicken Robin Thicke deserved during the marriage, and now. Hope that helps. Idk, y'all, that Paula Patton's chicken looks exactly like the sort of chicken Robin Thicke deserved during the marriage, and now. Hope that helps.

Charles Edward Cheese @Bruceleeroi7 Paula Patton: "I hope your hungry Robin...I made my mothers famous fried chicken."



Robin Thicke: Paula Patton: "I hope your hungry Robin...I made my mothers famous fried chicken."Robin Thicke: https://t.co/RaVpbNJme5

Will Smith Slapped Me @AshleyShyMiller I see part of why Robin Thicke cheated on Paula Patton. Mama was feeding them raw chicken. I see part of why Robin Thicke cheated on Paula Patton. Mama was feeding them raw chicken.

SHELL @brentlrayjr I Drink Wine 🇯🇲🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 @_zing_bae Paula Patton just ruined my day. Paula Patton just ruined my day. https://t.co/TNXvB5VPIj They tried to say Robin Thicke was a bad person... This is why I say you never know what a person is going through. twitter.com/_zing_bae/stat… They tried to say Robin Thicke was a bad person... This is why I say you never know what a person is going through. twitter.com/_zing_bae/stat…

Everything to know about Paula Patton

The Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol actress was born and raised in Los Angeles and has a rich lineage. She was born to an African American father, and her mother has German, English, and Dutch ancestry.

The to-be actress studied film at the University of Southern California and also won a three-month assignment to shoot a documentary for PBS. Within three years of entering the film industry, she landed a role in a major film, Hitch, in 2005.

According to her IMDb, she has also shot and directed two Super - 8 dramatic shorts in college. This proved to be of use as she was a production assistant for Howie Mandel’s talk show following her graduation. She also produced documentary segments for Discovery Health Channel’s Medical Diaries.

The actress shares her son Julian Fuego Thicke with Robin Thicke. It has been reported that the parents now get along and share a co-parenting relationship.

