Hilarious Paula Patton x Robin Thicke Fried Chicken memes take over the internet as former's recipe gets trolled 

Robin Thicke’s ex-wife and actress Paula Patton has gone viral on social media after posting a video of how to make her mother’s signature fried chicken. TikTok user TheTrackQueen uploaded a video of herself reacting to the recipe, which has been deemed disastrous. Many found that the 46-year-old was making rookie mistakes while cooking, which left the dish looking unappetizing.
The Hitch actress seemed to be an inexperienced cook as she was making shocking mistakes like washing her chicken in cold water, seasoning her chicken while it was still frying in the oil, and serving severely undercooked chicken.
The actress posted the video on March 5 this year but is now going viral. She has been trending on Twitter, where people were left startled by her cooking skills.
A slew of memes ensue after Paula Patton’s fried chicken recipe goes viral on TikTok
Robin Thicke and his now ex-wife Paula Patton were Hollywood’s favorite “It” couple until cheating accusations and allegations of abuse were made against the former. The two married in 2005 and had a short marriage of five years.
During the time of their divorce, the singer was being “canceled” by the internet after model Emily Ratajkowski claimed he s**ually assaulted her on the set of his infamous song Blurred Lines.
Adding fuel to the fire, Thicke was also investigated by the LA County Department of Child and Family Services after child abuse allegations were made against him. Since then, the internet has regarded the singer as “problematic.”
Following the TikTok video of his now ex-wife cooking going viral, it appears that netizens have forgiven Thicke for his wrongdoings. However, it is evident that the statement of doing so was made in jest. A plethora of memes has taken over Twitter. A few read:
Everything to know about Paula Patton
The Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol actress was born and raised in Los Angeles and has a rich lineage. She was born to an African American father, and her mother has German, English, and Dutch ancestry.
The to-be actress studied film at the University of Southern California and also won a three-month assignment to shoot a documentary for PBS. Within three years of entering the film industry, she landed a role in a major film, Hitch, in 2005.
According to her IMDb, she has also shot and directed two Super - 8 dramatic shorts in college. This proved to be of use as she was a production assistant for Howie Mandel’s talk show following her graduation. She also produced documentary segments for Discovery Health Channel’s Medical Diaries.
The actress shares her son Julian Fuego Thicke with Robin Thicke. It has been reported that the parents now get along and share a co-parenting relationship.