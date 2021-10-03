'Blurred Lines': Model Emily Ratajkowski's shocking confession about Robin Thicke leaves Twitter confused

Emily Ratajkowski has accused Robin Thicke of touching her inappropriately on the set of the hit video, Blurred Lines. The model was featured in the video with Thicke, T.I., and Pharrell Williams.

The two videos were released back in 2013 and the unrated one was removed from YouTube since it violated the streaming platform’s terms of service.

Emily has put the accusations in her upcoming book, My Body, scheduled to be published the following month.

What happened with Emily Ratajkowski?

Emily Ratajkowski has said she was enjoying her time in a Los Angeles studio and had a female team around her. At one point, she was alone with Thicke, who was a bit drunk.

Emily felt someone put their hands on her chest, and as she moved away, she saw Robin stumbling backward. At the time, director Diane Martel yelled for Emily and asked if she was okay.

However, she didn’t react on the spot. It was certainly a humiliating experience for the model as she tried to understand why such a thing would have happened. The public also reacted on Twitter as soon as the model made the accusations.

Diane Martel remembers Emily’s reaction to the incident. She has said that Thicke was standing behind Ratajkowski as he touched her inappropriately. Accordingly, she immediately started to scream and ended the shoot.

Robin has since apologized for the incident. It is unknown if Emily Ratajkowski has accepted his apology or not.

About Blurred Lines

Blurred Lines is a song by Robin Thicke and produced by singer Pharrell Williams from Thicke’s studio album of the same name.

Robin has said that the song’s lyrics were about his former-wife Paula Patton. It is a multiple-instumental R&B-pop track. The music video was released in 2013 and also featured models Elle Evans, and Jessi M’Bengue, in addition to the iconic Emily Ratajkowski.

Robin Thicke and actress Paula Patton attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center. (Image via Getty Images)

Blurred Lines received a lot of negative reviews. However, it remained at the top of the charts, for a while, in 25 countries. It was also on top of the US Billboard Hot 100 and is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The visuals in the video have also received criticism and have been called misogynistic and s*xist.

