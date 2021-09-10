Which is the most-viewed K-pop music video in 24 hours as of 2021?

BTS has always been making strides in the K-pop industry right from their debut, and their release "Butter" is no different. "Butter" currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

The 2021 all-English single broke several records upon its release and is a fan favorite among ARMYs (fans of BTS).

Which K-pop music video is the most-viewed in 24 hours as of 2021?

BTS' Butter is currently the most-viewed K-pop music video of 2021. The all-English single was released on May 21, 2021.

"Butter" is BTS' second English-language single. It was written by Jenna Andrews, Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Krik, RM, Alex Bilowitz, Sebastian Garcia and Ron Perry. It was produced by Grimaldi, Kirk and Perry.

Recently, on August 27, 2021, a remixed version of the song with a feature from American rapper Megan Thee Stallion was released.

Within the first 24 hours of its release, "Butter" garnered over 108.2million views. It currently holds the Guinness World Record for the same.

The K-pop band performed their single at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. It debuted on Billboard's Japan Hot 100 at number two, and on number one on the global Hot 100 chart. It solidified BTS' name as the fastest act to get four number-ones on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since Justin Timberlake in 2006 to 2007.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated June 26, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 21, 2021

Previously, BTS debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 with their songs "Boy With Luv," "Dynamite," and "Savage Love."

When "Savage Love" debuted at number one, BTS was occupying position number two with their other single "Dynamite."

"Butter" was featured on Spotify's "Songs of the Summer" playlist. During the live premiere of the song, almost 3.89 million viewers were present for the song's reveal. 13 minutes after its release, it hit around 10 million views.

With the standard set so high, many wonder what feats BTS will break with their next release.

Also Read

Most recently, the K-pop band released another all-English single titled "Permission to Dance," which hit more than 72 million views in 24 hours after its release. A few days later, it crossed 100 million views in total.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod