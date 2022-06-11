Popeyes 59 cents chicken: How to avail the offer on restaurant chain's 50th anniversary

Popeyes is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Sunday by offering chicken dishes for lesser than one dollar. The fast-food chain announced that in honor of the restaurant’s opening on June 12, 1972, they would be offering two pieces of chicken for 59 cents. The latest offer matches the original price when Popeyes first opened.

In 1972, founder Alvin C. Copeland Sr. opened a restaurant in New Orleans called Chicken on the Run. According to the chain's official website, it served traditional Southern-fried chicken. Promoting the restaurant with the original name proved to be a task, hence Copeland Sr. decided to rename it Popeyes.

The name comes from Popeye Doyle, a character played by actor Gene Hackman in the 1971 movie The French Connection.

Popeyes offering the 59 cents chicken via website and app

From June 12th to June 19th customers can purchase two pieces of chicken (with bones) for 59 cents. This can be availed with a minimum purchase of five dollars on the restaurant's official website or mobile app. The offer stands only for those who pay using the website or app. Those who do not already have the app can download it on their phones.

To pass through the restaurant’s minimum requirement of an order of five dollars, customers can buy the Big Box Deal, which is six dollars. The meal includes fried chicken of one’s choice (which can be bone-in or tender), two signature side dishes and a buttermilk biscuit.

The fried-chicken chain teased the offer on its official Twitter account on Thursday. It read:

“Back in my ripe young age of zero years old, chicken only cost 59 cents.”

Popeyes @Popeyes Back in my ripe young age of zero years old, chicken only cost 59 cents #tbt Back in my ripe young age of zero years old, chicken only cost 59 cents #tbt

In a statement to Thrillist, the fast-food chain expressed how they remain a classic. They also explained their process of creating their “flagship chicken.” They said:

“The Popeyes brand's Louisiana roots and bold Cajun flavors have allowed the brand to stand apart, while staying true to values and recipes have allowed their iconic products to stand the test of time. This includes culinary traditions like hand battering, hand breading, and 12-hour marination all to create that one of a kind crunch found on their flagship chicken. This commitment to quality chicken takes love.”

Restaurant makes its way to the UK

As the fried chicken experts prepare to celebrate the anniversary, they will also be debuting their Essex sit-down restaurant. The restaurant will be located at Stonebridge House in Chelmsford. It is expected to open on Saturday, June 11. It is likely to cater to 46 people.

Speaking of the big move, Tom Crowley, the CEO of Popeyes in the UK, said:

“We’ve been blown away by the UK’s response to Popeyes, with guests queuing for hours to try it. Chelmsford was the perfect place for our first sit-down restaurant; it’s close to London but sits at the very heart of Essex, which is such a vibrant part of the UK with a close-knit community.”

The company has claimed that it would like to open 350 restaurants across the UK by 2031. Adding to the list of branches in the UK, they have opened a delivery-only ghost kitchen in Whitechapel, located in East London.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far