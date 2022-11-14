McDonald's is bringing back its fan-favorite Breakfast Bagels. According to Chewboom, Breakfast Bagels are available at specific McDonald's locations from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the chain's breakfast hours.

Though McDonald's is yet to issue an official statement regarding the return of the breakfast bagels, the bagels are available for order in select locations across the country, including Michigan, Ohio, Philadelphia, and Virginia.

a promotional image for the Breakfast Bagels (Image via McDonald’s)

Fans are already ecstatic about the return of their favorite breakfast to the McDonald's menu, with one fan taking to Twitter to express their enthusiasm for the reintroduced Breakfast Bagels.

Though the chain is yet to announce whether Breakfast Bagels will be available nationwide, customers are advised to check with their nearest store for availability.

Fans excited about the return of McDonald’s Breakfast Bagels

Fans have been pleading for the return of the Breakfast Bagels since they were removed from McDonald's menu. Fans across the country love the quick breakfast bagels, and their return to some McDonald's locations gives them hope. Though it's unclear whether the breakfast bagels will return to all locations, excited customers are nonetheless spreading the word.

For example, one user expressed enthusiasm for the Breakfast Bagels but was disappointed by the limited-time return of their favorite breakfast item on the chain's menu.

Breakfast Bagels, as previously stated, are only available in specific locations. As a result, a user expressed their nostalgia for Breakfast Bagels, urging the chain to announce their global return.

What makes McDonald’s Breakfast Bagels so special?

McDonald's Breakfast Bagels are light sandwiches with just the right amount of ingredients to get you through the day. Bagels are a full-pack meal to start the day when combined with freshly brewed coffee. The Breakfast Bagels are currently available in three varieties, so there's something for everyone.

promotional image for the return of the breakfast bagels (Image via McDonald’s)

Steak, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

The Steak, Egg, and Cheese bagel features a steak patty, a folded egg omelet with melted American cheese, and grilled onions. All the ingredients are sandwiched between a freshly toasted and buttered bagel, totaling up to 680 calories and 30 grams of protein.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

Featuring thick-cut slices of Applewood smoked bacon, a folded egg omelet, and slices of American cheese, along with breakfast sauce, the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel is sandwiched between a freshly toasted Bagel. The Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel sandwich contains at least 590 calories and 25 grams of protein.

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

The Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel feature a toasted and buttered bagel that sandwiches a smoked pork sausage patty, a folded egg, and two slices of American cheese. The Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel has 680 calories, and 27 grams of protein.

McDonald's first served breakfast on its menu in 1970, with doughnuts and sweets as the first item on the menu. Breakfast bagels were introduced later and were well-received by the majority of the chain's customers. Bagels have previously returned to the menu, but only in limited quantities. So, for some fans who have been desperate for the return of their favorite McDonald's breakfast, the latest return may seem like a sign of hope.

