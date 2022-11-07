McDonald’s New Limited Edition Burger and McFlurry: availability, dates, and more explored

Christmas has arrived early for all McDonald’s fans in the country, thanks to the gift of new arrivals on the fast food chain's menu.

On November 3, the brand took to its website to announce the addition of three limited-edition items - Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and an OREO Fudge McFlurry.

Teased as the "it" combo of the season, the new offerings will be hitting stores starting November 21 and will be available (while supplies last) to customers all over the country through restaurant orders, deliveries, and pick-ups.

"Smoky meets sweet": Everything you need to know about the new pair on the McDonald’s menu this season

Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese, OREO Fudge McFlurry, Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, respectively (Image by McDonald’s)

The McDonald's website teased their new pairing as:

"Smoky meets sweet; bacon meets chocolate."

Following in the footsteps of the traditional quarter-pounder, the all-new Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder will be loaded with a 100% fresh beef patty cooked right at the time of order. The new additions to the burger will be thick cuts of applewood smoked bacon, two slices of American cheese, slices of Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and smoky sauce, sandwiched between a toasted sesame seed bun.

The Smoky BLT Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese is the same as the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese, but comes with two freshly cooked beef patties. The smoky double burger can be a good choice if you don't mind the extra calories.

The OREO Fudge McFlurry might emerge as a favorite among customers who like Oreo cookies. The new McDonald’s dessert is a reimagined take on the classic vanilla soft serve, and will come with hot fudge toppings, loaded with chunks of OREO cookies.

Farewell to the McRib

First sold in 1980, the McRib has been a top seller for the fall season for almost 40 straight years, but it may not be seen in stores in the coming seasons.

Last month, McDonald's took to its website to announce that the McRib would be returning for a farewell tour. Merchandise for the same will also be available for fans at the chain's stores participating in the said tour, and will be sold for as low as $0.99.

"We have good news, and we have bad news. The elusive McRib is finally back…BUT this could be your last chance to get it. After three straight years headlining McDonald’s nationwide menu each fall, the iconic sandwich is embarking on a “Farewell Tour”."

Here's how fans reacted to the news of McRibs making a comeback for its farewell tour.

Enrique @ejrangel96 Eating 4 McRibs rn so if you’re not taking advantage of the farewell tour then your loss Eating 4 McRibs rn so if you’re not taking advantage of the farewell tour then your loss

StickDrewster @DoodlingStudios McRibs are back at @McDonalds ! Get them while they last before it's all gone! McRibs are back at @McDonalds! Get them while they last before it's all gone! https://t.co/n5UbykJbPt

Tim Chantarangsu @TimothyDeLaG 🏼

Thank you Ready to eat McRibs all dayThank you @McDonalds I love and appreciate you Ready to eat McRibs all day 💪🏼Thank you @McDonalds I love and appreciate you ❤️ https://t.co/H13Lkd2YIj

The press release does not mention when the Farewell tour ends, so McRib fans may want to grab their favorite snacks at the earliest.

Poll : 0 votes