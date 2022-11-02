McDonald's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal' -  Release date, toys, and everything to know

McDonald's is collaborating with Marvel Studios this month ahead of the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022. To celebrate the much-anticipated sequel, the fast food giant is offering a limited-time Black Panther Happy Meal.

Starting from November 1, each Happy Meal will come with one of ten Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collectible toys. These collectibles will include beloved characters from the movie, including Shuri and Okoye, as well as new ones like Namor and Ironheart.

Promotional material for Wakanda Forever Happy Meal (Image via McDonald's )

McDonald's brings the magic of Wakanda to every Happy Meal

As if the collectibles themselves were not exciting enough, a few among them have an extra special quality. Any toy featuring vibranium, a fictional metal in Marvel movies, will change color when dipped in water, thereby making it a much-coveted item among Marvel enthusiasts.

In addition to the toys, the Happy Meal has an in-theme, sleek design box in black and purple colors.

Promotional material for Wakanda Forever Happy Meal (Image via McDonald's)

The Happy Meal allows kids to choose between a Hamburger, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets.

Each meal is complimented with an order of small fries, apple slices, a choice of drink, and the toy. The box also contains a printed QR code that allows kids to play a game that features the specific character received as a toy along with the meal.

Promotional material for the game featuring the character toy (Image via HappyMeal)

The offer is valid in participating McDonald's locations across the United States until supplies last.

McDonald's hopes that fans can "celebrate their inner hero" with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal

Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McD, explained the brand's commitment to better representation while speaking about the new Happy Meal. Speaking about the first Black Panther movie, she said:

"It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen. And now, we're excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing."

The restaurant franchise's commitment to improving representation can be seen through in-restaurant offerings like the Wakanda Forever Happy Meal, and marketing initiatives like:

Future 22: The campaign spotlights young, gifted Black leaders who are actively creating meaningful community changes. Spotlight Dorado: The platform aimed at uplifting and promoting Latino talent within the film industry to boost representation. Marcus Graham Project: McDonald's teamed up with Marcus Graham Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to diversifying the marketing and media industry. The campaign provides real-world learning opportunities for aspiring marketing professionals of color.

McDonald's is a multinational fast-food chain best known for its hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and fries. It is especially popular for its Happy Meals - a brand staple since 1979.

The meal comes in an iconic red packaging with a smiley face drawn in yellow. A small toy is included with the food. Toys, as well as packaging, frequently change depending on the various tie-in promotion campaigns. For instance, the Black Panther-themed Happy Meal boxes will feature a combination of black and purple.

