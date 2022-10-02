McDonald’s Happy Meal for adults: Where to buy, items price and more details

McDonald's is giving its customers the opportunity to relive their childhood memories by launching a new Happy Meal aimed specifically at adults.

The adult happy meal is called the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. For the same, they have collaborated with the fashion and product marketplace, Cactus Plant Flea Market, a favorite of hip-hop stars such as Kanye West.

Paula Griffin 🏳️‍⚧️ 💙💖🤍💖💙 @Paula_Griffin65 Toys for adults? I can see a few disappointed faces when someone opens their McDonald’s adult happy meal. Toys for adults? I can see a few disappointed faces when someone opens their McDonald’s adult happy meal. https://t.co/335iEz5qFx

🤠 @abdfanaccount happy meal for adults?? no way mcdonald’s giving therapy sessions in a box happy meal for adults?? no way mcdonald’s giving therapy sessions in a box

Tariq Hassan, the food joint's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, stated that McD is repackaging one of their most nostalgic experiences in a new way that will be ideal for their adult customers. Tariq added:

"I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation's love for our food and the brand."

Cactus Plant Flea Market created these boxes in their signature style, complete with the golden arches of the restaurant and some well-known faces. The box's exact price is unknown and will be determined by individual restaurants.

They're Lovin' it: Further details about McDonald's Happy Meal for adults

The new box includes a lot of items (Image via rick_carp/Twitter)

McDonald's stated that the box will be available at their restaurants via delivery and the app, beginning Monday, October 3, 2022, until supplies run out. According to the company, the box contains the best items from the menu for adult customers.

Customers would have the option of ordering a Big Mac meal or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, as well as fries and beverages. Each box contains a collectible figurine designed by Cactus Plant Flea Market.

Those who buy the box through the app will have the opportunity to enter a merchandise-based contest and win prizes such as Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's T-shirts, sweatshirts, and more.

Customers can get more information on how to participate without purchasing the box by visiting the food joint's set up by 11:59 p.m. ET on October 30. Participants must, however, be MyMcDonald's Rewards members and can only enter once per day.

For anyone who wishes to not participate in the contest, the merchandise will be available on the McDonald's x Cactus Plant Flea's Market site from Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET. The collection will be available for a limited period until stocks last. Kelly Goldsmith, E. Bronsom Ingram Professor of Marketing at Vanderbilt University, spoke about the box and said:

"McDonald's, because it has been around for decades, can remind adult consumers of the 'good old days' via these adult Happy Meals. Doing so highlights a positive reason to pull into their drive-thru as opposed to someone else's."

Goldsmith added that the food joint has been active for a long time and their advertising reminds the adult customers that they exist.

Poll : 0 votes