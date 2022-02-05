Build A Bear After Dark Teddy Bears: Where to buy, price and all you need to know

Build A Bear has launched a new set of stuffed toys for adult individuals ahead of Valentine’s Day. The American retailer took to Facebook to announce its “After Dark” series containing teddy bears customized for adults.

The company's official website also made an announcement saying that the new collection has introduced stuffed animals for adults who have kept the child in their hearts alive:

“Who said stuffed animals were just for the kids? Why should they get to have all the fun? The Build-A-Bear stuffed animal gift collection has something for everyone—including stuffed animals for adults who are just kids at heart.”

Similar to personalized children's products, adult bears are also available for customization. It includes everything from stuffed animals representing popular franchises and film characters to teddy bears with themes meant for adults.

Several stuffed animals come with “clothing, sounds, accessories and recordable voice messages” suitable for adult gifting and are available at the new “18 and above section” on the official website.

After Dark Teddy Bears can be bought from 'The Bear Cave'

The official Build A Bear website has introduced a separate section for the After Dark teddy bears called “The Bear Cave.” Consumers are only allowed to enter the section after confirming they are “18 or older.”

The pop-up disclaimer in the new section reads:

“The Bear Cave is filled with unexpected collabs and unique plush gifts. Enter, if you dare! Confirm you are over 18 to continue.”

Build A Bear has launched "The Bear Cave" section for the After Dark collection (Image via Build-A-Bear)

All adult customers can make their purchase from the After Dark “Bear Cave” online store on the official website after providing their age confirmation.

A look into the Build A Bear After Dark products

Build A Bear has launched a series of new teddy bears and stuffed animals to fit the “After Dark” special theme of the brand. Some of the products used in the promotion include a stuffed lion toy dressed in a red satin robe and heart-printed satin pajamas.

The lion plushie is seen lying on a white rug beside two glasses of champagne and a rose with a visible fireplace in the background. Another teddy bear was seen wearing a devil-themed costume while holding a glass of champagne.

Lee @karpetshark so apparently you can order the items from the new adult oriented build a bear sets separately so apparently you can order the items from the new adult oriented build a bear sets separately https://t.co/wLUCM0BxHP

The company is also offering a devilish happy hug teddy Valentine's Day gift set that contains a teddy bear, a devil costume and a pair of heart-printed satin boxers. Another happy hugs teddy red heart gift set offers a teddy bear, a heart costume, a bouquet of roses and a pair of heart-printed satin boxers.

Other products available in “The Bear Cave” section includes pawlettes wearing “bring on the bubbly” t-shirts while holding a pink rose bottle and a glass full of drinks as well as bears donning “It's wine o'clock somewhere” t-shirts and holding a bottle of Cabernet and a glass of wine.

The cost of Build A Bear After Dark Teddy Bears is between $15 and $50

The new After Dark Build A Bear collection is ranged between $15 and $50 (Image via Build-A-Bear)

The cost of the After Dark teddy bears, stuffed animals and plushies ranges between $15 and $50.

The devil-themed happy hugs teddy Valentine's Day gift set costs $34.50 while the happy hugs teddy red heart gift set comes for $42.50. Meanwhile, the Barkleigh 'wine o'clock' gift set is for $49 and the lovable lion 'I love you' gift set is for $39.

