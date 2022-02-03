Top 5 sneakers to elevate your Valentine's Day style 

Wondering if sneakers are the right way to go? Well, Valentine's Day is all about upping the blood flow to the heart and releasing a truckload of serotonin, and buying the perfect pair of sneakers would do just that.

So there's nothing better than gifting your partner the perfect pair of sneakers for the month of love to make Valentine's Day extra special.

Whether we're talking about perking up styles for Valentine's Day or gift ideas for our partners, we've got a heady selection lined up for you below.

Browse the list to find the pair that will make them gush about it even after date night

1) Sambarose Shoes with Swarovski crystals

Adidas has lifted the veil on another Valentine-themed pair that is perfect if you prefer a sleeker silhouette. Harkening back to the iconic Adidas Samba, the Sambarose comes in an exclusive colourway, and is topped with Swarovski crystals — you can leave it on to give your kicks a bit of sparkle, or remove it to wear it as jewelry.

2) Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Valentine's Day High-Top

The American shoe company Converse also has a line-up for Valentine’s Day line-up that sees six sneakers in colorways such as black, white, and red — including its iconic Chuck Taylor All Star shoe, which is stamped with Made with Love embroidery and a lot of cute kisses.

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Valentine's Day High-Top. (Image via Converse)

3) Valentines Hearts Old Skool from Vans

Vans’ classic skate shoes, the Classic Sport Old Skool with suede and canvas uppers, have gotten a V-day inspired twist with two iterations. There’s a white design with red hearts, as well as one in a black colourway with orange, red, and pink hearts.

Valentines Hearts Old Skool from Vans (Image via Oneness Boutique)

4) Nike SB Dunk Low x Strangelove (2020)

Is it the sweetheart colors, plush velvet exterior, heart-patterned sole or embroidered motif that has hypebeasts falling head over heels for this sneaker? Or, is it the fact that it’s a limited-edition Nike SB Dunk Low? Either way, we can all appreciate the attraction of Nike’s SB Dunk Low x Strangelove collab.

Nike SB Dunk Low x Strangelove (2020) (Image via FarFetch)

5) Adidas Nizza Trefoil

Express your love for your partner with a fabulous pair of Adidas Nizza Trefoil. The pair are available in black with pops of red including a heart on the side. Since this model is unisex, you can choose to wear matching sneakers with your partner on Valentine's Day.

Adidas Nizza Trefoil (Image via FarFetch)

We hope you like our curation and that your valentine loves them as much as we do. Here's to a sneaker-tastic Valentine's Day!

Edited by Sabika