Serena Williams unveils new line of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers

The Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) collection is set to expand with the addition of Nike's latest sneakers. The new laceless zip Air Force 1 LXX shoes come out on February 4 and will be the second pair of shoes to be added to the collection.

The SWDC collection was announced by Nike in August 2021 in collaboration with the 23-time Grand Slam champion. It features 10 new designers as part of the brand's initiative to "create a new era with diverse perspectives," a vision in line with Williams' dreams.

"The idea for SWDC came from conversations I had with Nike about how we could work together to increase diversity in design as a whole," Williams said. "I wanted everyone to be seen, and Nike worked with me to make it happen."

As a result, every product released by the line will have a connection to the former World No. 1's storied past. The most recent sneakers come in an off-white tumbled leather finish and incorporate Serena Williams' signature in gold lettering near the heels.

SHELFLIFE.CO.ZA @shelflifestore



Dropping 4 February in-store and online! R2399.



More: Tennis icon Serena Williams introduces a new laceless Air Force 1 LXX. The pair arrives in a soft tumbled leather with SWDC “10 4 01” detailing - a symbol for inclusivity and diversity.Dropping 4 February in-store and online! R2399.More: bit.ly/3AOzXmC Tennis icon Serena Williams introduces a new laceless Air Force 1 LXX. The pair arrives in a soft tumbled leather with SWDC “10 4 01” detailing - a symbol for inclusivity and diversity.Dropping 4 February in-store and online! R2399. More: bit.ly/3AOzXmC https://t.co/1pMxlmVdBN

Instead of a standard set of laces, a zip-up system completes the front look. The shoe tag contains a "10 4 01" detailing, a nod to the SWDC collection's "10 designers for one athlete" slogan. Below that, the words "A collection created to inspire, change and move the world" sit next to the Nike swoosh logo and another signature of the 40-year-old.

The sneakers are expected to fetch a price tag of $150 (2,399 South African Rand).

Serena Williams also owns a fashion line that promotes diversity and inclusivity

Serena Williams is the designer/founder of 'S by Serena', a sustainable fashion brand

In 2019, Serena Williams founded a sustainable fashion brand called 'S by Serena'. Just like the SWDC collection, the aim of the company is to value diversity and exclusivity. In addition to modeling for the brand occasionally, the styles are designed by the American herself.

Speaking to ABC News during the company's launch, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she started the company after learning that only 2% of companies were owned by women. Furthermore, she added that another core belief of the brand was to create clothes that catered to a variety of body sizes.

"In 2016 I learned that less than 2% of companies were women-backed. I thought, that can't be true. 98% goes to men. That's not even a real number. [The number is] even less for minorites," Williams said. "We always have to have size diversity. When we first started, I could never fit into anything. So we have to be inclusive."

The brand announced their latest release on Sunday -- a black cut-out tank dress that was modeled by the 40-year-old on Instagram. Williams commented on the post that it was perfect for a casual night out, such as a date night.

"Always understanding the assignment! Serena’s current fav dress comes in 3 colors and 2 prints! Visit our site to choose your fav," the post was captioned.

"Date night with Alexis Ohanian," Williams commented.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala