5 Guys secret menu dishes including a double grilled cheeseburger, patty melt, and more revealed

The burger chain 5 Guys is known for its customizable hamburgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches. While the restaurant chain doesn't have a vast menu, it does have a menu of free toppings with an unlimited free toppings policy. The policy seems to have resulted in a secret menu with its own dedicated fan following.

We have a list of off-the-menu mouthwatering items at 5 Guys for you to enjoy this fall. The secret menu includes cheesy treats like Double Grilled Cheeseburgers and Cheese Fries, as well as hearty burger items like Presidential Burger and Patty Melt.

Secret Menus contain unofficial and unadvertised items that can be ordered at any restaurant. Although these items are generally invented (customized) by customers and passed on by word-of-mouth, many times the restaurants themselves create these menus

The 5 Guys' secret menu is extra cheesy, extra crunchy, and extra customizable

As elite restaurant goers generally say, no menu is set in stone. Here's a list of items we have been able to list down from the burger chain's secret menu.

Cheese Fries: Take crispy fries and top it with gooey cheese, and yes this one is for the decadent soul. Just add 50 cents to the regular fries order. To be noted: This dish is not available at every location. One can also add jalapenos and/or bacon to create Nacho Style Fries. Well Done Fries: Those who like their fries extre-exrta crunchy can just ask for their regular fries to be well done. 5 Guys Patty Melt: Take two buttery grilled slices of inverted bread (grilled cheese), add savory patty/(ies), one's favorite toppings (for the same price) and voila! The 5 Guys Patty Melt. Priced $6.59 for the grilled cheese and $2.40 for each patty. Double Grilled Cheeseburger: This bad boy has as many beef patties and as many topping one would want all sandwiched between two grilled cheese sandwiches. This is a dish of epic proportions. The "Presidential Burger: If the stories are to be believed, former President Barak Obama visited the fast-food joint (in the Washington D.C. area) enough times that he has his own buger on the secret menu. It is essentally a Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno peppers, and mustard. In-N-Out "Animal Style" Double-Double: If In-N-Out isn't an option then this 5 Guys burger is perfect. Start off with a Cheeseburger (to patties and a slice of cheese). Next order "extra cheese" to make it a "Double-Double," and add any toppings (original In-N-Out topping: tomato, lettuce, and pickles). With this order, one can add mayo, ketchup, and relish on the side and mix them all up. This concoction can also be used on the burger. That's it, the "In-N-Out "Animal Style" Double-Double." Sloppy Joe: Fans of Sloppy Joe will like this one. Order a burger (with or without cheese) with grilled green peppers, grilled onion, ketchup, and BBQ sauce. This item is courtesy of a 5 Guys employee. Chicago Style Hot Dog: Start with a regular hot dog and add tomato, relish, pickles, hot sauce, mustard, and green peppers. For those who don't mind a kick of spice, add some Cajun seasoning. People swear by this one. Burger Bowl: The carb conscious folks can just ask for a buger bowl. It is esssentially a burger in a bowl minus the buns.

Loyal fans of the restaurant stand by these unofficial delicacies. As evident by the dishes above, the 5 Guys secret menu is quite flexible in terms of customized dishes to any patron's liking.

