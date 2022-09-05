Where is MrBeast Burger located? Fans flood mall for fast food joint’s grand opening

In a world where everything that MrBeast does is grand, the opening of MrBeast Burger was also grand as it saw thousands of people coming in from around the country. The burger outlet that was doing well as a delivery-only restaurant has finally come up with a physical location for this much-hyped restaurant.

While it is known that the restaurant's app is one of the most downloaded on iTunes and Google Play, fans flooded the restaurant's location to catch a glimpse of the YouTuber unveiling the brand's first physical restaurant.

Thousands reached American Dream Mall for the opening of MrBeast Burger

When MrBeast started his delivery-only restaurant based on a cloud kitchen model, it became an instant hit. However, two years later, the YouTuber and businessman has finally opened the first restaurant in 2022 that brings the virtual kitchen to life.

The burger outlet, the first of the chains, opened at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey on Sunday, September 4, 2022, where thousands of people gathered.

Emphasizing the same, MrBeast took to Twitter and posted a message for all the fans and enthusiasts who became a part of this opening. He said:

MrBeast @MrBeast



We open our first Beast Burger in 10 minutes and there is 10,000+ people already in line 😯I feel pretty good about serving all you but anyone else coming idk maybe come tomorrow/later tonight haha

At the same time, MrBeast also posted a video from the venue that showed the crowd waiting for a long time, ready to get their hands on the Beast Burger.

MrBeast @MrBeast



Me - Don't show up lots of people will be here

You guys -

He also tweeted about how their grand opening broke the world record for selling the highest number of burgers in a day.

Our grand opening broke the world record for most burgers sold in a day by a single restaurant lol

Meanwhile, people also posted videos and photos of excited fans waiting in line. One user shared some pictures where people could be seen sleeping on the floor of the mall as they waited for MrBeast and the grand opening of the burger outlet.

BrandonBlogs @BrandonBlogs_

Photos of the guests patiently waiting for Mr. Beast Burger to open today at American Dream. While they wait, some are exploring the mall, others are sleeping. A select few food & beverage locations are open including Starbucks #AmericanDream #MrBeastBurger @americandream

MrBeast made a public announcement on August 30, 2022, stating that the grand opening would be on September 4 and that he would be physically present at the outlet.

I'm opening a physical Beast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall on September 4th! I'll be working at the restaurant all day the first day and if you stop by you might see me :)

The restaurant is open in collaboration with Virtual Dining concepts and has already started sales on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in the mall located in New Jersey. As per reports, the company will soon open more such outlets in the entire country and expand its network overseas in the coming year.

This came after the restaurant's virtual kitchen system marked a $100 million revenue in July this year. The brand's massive success can be attributed to MrBeast, who has a loyal fan base of 100 million on YouTube.

While MrBeast ensures his every video is grand and magnificent in its own way, the restaurant's opening was even grander than what the company Virtual Dining Concepts and the YouTuber had imagined.

Apart from the Beast Burgers, the YouTuber also has another food business, Feastable Chocolates, that has earned celebrity big bucks.

