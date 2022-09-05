Create

Where is MrBeast Burger located? Fans flood mall for fast food joint’s grand opening

Thousands gather in American Dream Mall, New Jersey for the opening of MrBeast Burgers on Sunday, September 4, 2022. (Image via Twitter)
Thousands gather in American Dream Mall, New Jersey for the opening of MrBeast Burgers on Sunday, September 4, 2022. (Image via Twitter)
Srishti Marwah
Srishti Marwah
ANALYST
Modified Sep 05, 2022 04:35 PM IST

In a world where everything that MrBeast does is grand, the opening of MrBeast Burger was also grand as it saw thousands of people coming in from around the country. The burger outlet that was doing well as a delivery-only restaurant has finally come up with a physical location for this much-hyped restaurant.

While it is known that the restaurant's app is one of the most downloaded on iTunes and Google Play, fans flooded the restaurant's location to catch a glimpse of the YouTuber unveiling the brand's first physical restaurant.

.. Officially open for business! 🍔 @MrBeast has opened up his first brick-and-mortar Mr. Beast Burger at the @americandream mall! Tune in at noon on @News12NJ 🍴 https://t.co/bVTH1jg3BR

Thousands reached American Dream Mall for the opening of MrBeast Burger

When MrBeast started his delivery-only restaurant based on a cloud kitchen model, it became an instant hit. However, two years later, the YouTuber and businessman has finally opened the first restaurant in 2022 that brings the virtual kitchen to life.

The burger outlet, the first of the chains, opened at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey on Sunday, September 4, 2022, where thousands of people gathered.

you guys🥹 https://t.co/ezQbAq7XZA

Emphasizing the same, MrBeast took to Twitter and posted a message for all the fans and enthusiasts who became a part of this opening. He said:

We open our first Beast Burger in 10 minutes and there is 10,000+ people already in line 😯I feel pretty good about serving all you but anyone else coming idk maybe come tomorrow/later tonight haha https://t.co/TncCGHgqqp

At the same time, MrBeast also posted a video from the venue that showed the crowd waiting for a long time, ready to get their hands on the Beast Burger.

Me - Don’t show up lots of people will be hereYou guys - https://t.co/zODxKf0chg

He also tweeted about how their grand opening broke the world record for selling the highest number of burgers in a day.

Our grand opening broke the world record for most burgers sold in a day by a single restaurant lol

Meanwhile, people also posted videos and photos of excited fans waiting in line. One user shared some pictures where people could be seen sleeping on the floor of the mall as they waited for MrBeast and the grand opening of the burger outlet.

Photos of the guests patiently waiting for Mr. Beast Burger to open today at American Dream. While they wait, some are exploring the mall, others are sleeping. A select few food & beverage locations are open including Starbucks #AmericanDream #MrBeastBurger @americandream https://t.co/Za6qZya2DN
the full line for mr beast burger opening as of 1:00 AM @MrBeastBurger @MrBeast https://t.co/b6p1XHeIWO
@MrBeast A Dude number 17,941, I ain't getting no burger😭😭 https://t.co/89ngmxE8qX

MrBeast made a public announcement on August 30, 2022, stating that the grand opening would be on September 4 and that he would be physically present at the outlet.

I’m opening a physical Beast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall on September 4th! I’ll be working at the restaurant all day the first day and if you stop by you might see me :)

The restaurant is open in collaboration with Virtual Dining concepts and has already started sales on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in the mall located in New Jersey. As per reports, the company will soon open more such outlets in the entire country and expand its network overseas in the coming year.

This came after the restaurant's virtual kitchen system marked a $100 million revenue in July this year. The brand's massive success can be attributed to MrBeast, who has a loyal fan base of 100 million on YouTube.

youtube-cover

While MrBeast ensures his every video is grand and magnificent in its own way, the restaurant's opening was even grander than what the company Virtual Dining Concepts and the YouTuber had imagined.

Apart from the Beast Burgers, the YouTuber also has another food business, Feastable Chocolates, that has earned celebrity big bucks.

Edited by Shreya Das

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...