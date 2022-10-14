“Explosive diarrhea”: Burger King’s Ghost Pepper Whopper ingredients revealed as Halloween-special sparks memefest online

As the world gears up for Halloween, Burger King has also braced itself for Halloween celebrations by releasing a spooky burger, the Ghost Pepper Whopper.

This is a season special limited edition launch and will only be available until October 31, 2022. With this new burger release, Burger King is hitting fans with some serious heat, as this one measures over 1 million Scoville, which is the scale used to test heat levels. This special burger is expected to be available at all locations across the US.

Burger King @BurgerKing keep an eye on the BK app to get some spooky surprises coming soon keep an eye on the BK app to get some spooky surprises coming soon 👻 https://t.co/uHOZ45MFnI

The launch of the new burger has caught the internet's attention. Netizens are sharing some hilarious reactions after trying out this spicy burger. One tweet read:

“Had it for lunch. I give it 10x out of explosive diarrhea.”

Marsh the Darsh @MarshtheDarsh1 out of explosive diarrhea @DinosaurDracula Had it for lunch. I give it 10xout of explosive diarrhea @DinosaurDracula Had it for lunch. I give it 10x🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽 out of explosive diarrhea

Burger King gets into the Halloween spirit by introducing Ghost Pepper Whopper with ghost pepper cheese, spicy queso, bacon, and crispy jalapeños

The Halloween special burger comes with a bright orange bun with black sesame seeds and a flame-grilled Whopper patty. The other ingredients included in these limited edition burgers are ghost pepper cheese, spicy queso, bacon, and crispy jalapeños. The usual Whopper veggies will not be a part of this spicy treat.

The jalapeños and queso add to the spice level of the burger.

Cannoli Senpai @CannoliSenpai Just found out Burger King has the Ghost Pepper Whopper. I am gonna have to give this a shot, looks great. Just found out Burger King has the Ghost Pepper Whopper. I am gonna have to give this a shot, looks great. https://t.co/JwGrCaXQMb

Speaking of Halloween and Burger King’s new launches, there is another new launch on the BK app. The app now includes an electromagnetic field ghost detector. This new feature allows all the members a chance to track paranormal activities in their homes or anywhere else.

Apart from this, members who use this feature can also stand a chance to win a meal for two, which would be nothing but the Ghost Pepper Whopper.

Snackolator @snackolator The rumors are true: @burgerking just announced the new Ghost Pepper Whopper.



This Whopper features a flame grilled patty and then is topped with spicy queso, crispy jalapenos, bacon, and ghost pepper cheese on an orange bun.



Who is going to challenge the Ghost Pepper Whopper? The rumors are true: @burgerking just announced the new Ghost Pepper Whopper.This Whopper features a flame grilled patty and then is topped with spicy queso, crispy jalapenos, bacon, and ghost pepper cheese on an orange bun.Who is going to challenge the Ghost Pepper Whopper? https://t.co/g6t0uqtwnZ

Netizens share hilarious memes and reactions after the launch of the BK's Ghost Pepper Whopper

The internet has gone into a frenzy since BK launched its spiciest burger ever. While some love the spice levels, others are simply regretting their decision to buy and try the burger.

One Twitter user said:

"Behold, Burger King’s new GHOST PEPPER WHOPPER, a beast of a burger with Halloween orange buns! It’s easily my favorite of the spooky Whoppers they’ve done. Spicy queso, ghost pepper cheese and other stomach-busters. Out now!"

Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛‍♂️ @DinosaurDracula Behold, Burger King’s new GHOST PEPPER WHOPPER, a beast of a burger with Halloween orange buns! It’s easily my favorite of the spooky Whoppers they’ve done. Spicy queso, ghost pepper cheese and other stomach-busters. Out now! Behold, Burger King’s new GHOST PEPPER WHOPPER, a beast of a burger with Halloween orange buns! It’s easily my favorite of the spooky Whoppers they’ve done. Spicy queso, ghost pepper cheese and other stomach-busters. Out now! https://t.co/gfFVcaStm5

Nicholai Fugate @NickFugate @DinosaurDracula I may need to go to BK for the first time in a long while. @DinosaurDracula I may need to go to BK for the first time in a long while.

LostieGirl22 @LostieGirl22 I got the Ghost Pepper Whopper at Burger King! It had a good spice to it! I got the Ghost Pepper Whopper at Burger King! It had a good spice to it! https://t.co/FvpTXPHQTW

On the other hand, others doubted its appearance. One social media user said:

“It looks like it's made from a sponge.”

Justsomedudelmao @ThePinguman12 @DinosaurDracula Burger looks cool, but that bun looks a little too crinkly, ngl @DinosaurDracula Burger looks cool, but that bun looks a little too crinkly, ngl

Meanwhile, many users expressed their concerns about the spice level of the burger.

Cameraman Obscura @Geeknerd21Matt Well hey, it’s the Halloween Ghost Pepper Whopper from BK! First impressions: it feels lukewarm and the bacon looks underdone. This may be more of a horror show than I bargained for! Well hey, it’s the Halloween Ghost Pepper Whopper from BK! First impressions: it feels lukewarm and the bacon looks underdone. This may be more of a horror show than I bargained for! 😅 https://t.co/p6GgtmefDU

𝕄𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕦 @DaMoshu Ghost Pepper Whopper. It's not bad, but it's Burger King also. Ghost Pepper Whopper. It's not bad, but it's Burger King also. 😅 https://t.co/NcHpSSeLn0

There is no denying that Burger King is the king of new launches. During Halloween 2015, they launched the A1 Halloween Whopper. In 2018, BK launched the Nightmare King burger with green buns. In 2019, the burger chain came up with a spooky surprise for hamburger lovers as they came up with a Ghost Whopper with white cheddar-flavored bread. However, the spice levels in the previous launch were nowhere near the one launched for this year's Halloween. Burger King also launched Ghost Pepper Chicken Nuggets last year.

