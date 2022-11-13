Cinnabon Frosting pints: Flavors, where to buy, price and more explored

Cinnabon arrived right in time for the holiday season with a sweet surprise for fans across the country. The baked dessert chain is back with its Signature Cream Cheese Frosting pint this year

Along with the cream cheese frosting, the brand has also launched a new Chocolate Frosting Pint to make your festive season even more special. The chain took to its website to announce the news of the launch on November 7, with Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, stating:

One of our most frequently asked questions is how guests can recreate our iconic Cinnabon frosting, so we‘re excited to make it as easy as grabbing a pint during this hectic holiday season."

Available in all participating bakeries across the country for a limited time, the Signature Cream Cheese Frosting pint and the newly launched Chocolate Frosting pint retail for $5.99 and $6.99 respectively.

Customers can get these frosting pints from their nearest bakery, or order them to be delivered to their doorsteps.

Fans are excited for the arrival of Cinnabon frosting pints

When people think of cinnamon rolls, they can't help but think of Cinnabon. Serving hot and aromatic cinnamon rolls and other speciality desserts for the past 37 years, the bakery chain has been a market leader among its competitors.

Customers across the country love the chain for its exquisite sweet treats, and keep trying to recreate them in their own way. The take-away range of frosting pints from Cinnabon helps customers enjoy the same iconic taste from their homemade treats.

The launch of the new frosting flavor pint and the return of the chain's signature frosting pint was music to many ears, and it was very soon evident through fan reactions on Twitter.

Sparks Cooks @SparksCooks @LeolaBell Baking can be a bit challenging, that's true. But, eating it is the best part. In a few days, I'm going to make Cinnabon-style cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting. I'd send you some if I could, but without preservatives, they wouldn't make it. @LeolaBell Baking can be a bit challenging, that's true. But, eating it is the best part. In a few days, I'm going to make Cinnabon-style cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting. I'd send you some if I could, but without preservatives, they wouldn't make it.

spike🌱🔜 DecaAZ❄️🌵 @spacefkncowboy (Shamefully) just ate a whole cup of Cinnabon frosting (Shamefully) just ate a whole cup of Cinnabon frosting

The frosting pints can be used to frost a number of baked desserts, including - cinnamon rolls, cookies, pancakes, etc. Customers can also use frosting pints to make shakes and smoothies, or enjoy them straight from the box with a spoon.

The Signature Cream Cheese Frosting pint has at least 1760 kilocalories, while the Chocolate Frosting pint has around 1500 calories.

Cinnabon turns festive gifting into a rewarding affair

With the festive season right around the corner, Cinnabon is here to make festive gifting even more sweet and rewarding, with its CinnaPacks and gift cards. Customers can now get their favorite CinnaPacks in packs of 4 and 6 Classic rolls, 9 and 15 MiniBons, or packs of 16 BonBites.

Not sure what your friend would like? Gift them a $25 Gift Card instead and receive a free $5 gift card for yourself. You can get the free $5 Gift card from participating bakeries when you purchase a $25 Gift card between November 7, 2022 and January 15, 2023.

The gift card can be re-edeemed on any purchase of more than $5, made between January 2, 2023 and March 5, 2023.

