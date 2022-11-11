6 Healthy Holiday Foods That Will Satisfy Your Taste Buds

Holidays are around the corner, and your diet needs healthy holiday foods to keep the guilt at bay this season. This holiday season, temptations are everywhere, and your boring diet should not ruin the fun while still keeping you fit and healthy without guilt.

Here are some delicious healthy holiday foods and recipes to try this holiday season.

Healthy holiday foods along with their recipes

1) Garden party broccoli salad

Broccoli is the king of superfoods and including them in the list of healthy holiday foods is super essential for this vacation.

Ingredients

100 grams of chicken shredded (optional)

4 - 5 tbsp sour cream

4 - 5 tbsp mayonnaise

4 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

4 cups finely chopped broccoli florets

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (firm)

Procedure

Steam the chicken pieces over medium heat until tender, for about 5 to 7 minutes. Let it cool down and chop them into thin pieces. Drizzle some extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle some salt and pepper. Keep aside for the next step.

Steam the broccoli florets for 5 minutes. Whisk sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl to remove any lumps. Add broccoli, chicken pieces, and pepper. Drizzle some extra virgin olive oil. Let it chill in the refrigerator for an hour before serving.

2) Christmas lunch carrot soup

Carrots are undoubtedly nutritious and must be included in the list of healthy holiday foods.

Ingredients

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 to 3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

Fresh thyme or parsley, finely chopped

2 large carrots, chopped

Chicken broth

Salt and pepper

Procedure

Heat butter until it melts. Add onion and celery. Stir occasionally.

Add garlic, thyme, and parsley. Stir for about 10 seconds under low heat.

Add the carrots. Saute for some time and add water and broth. Let it simmer over high heat.

Cook until the carrots are tender, approximately about 30 minutes.

3) Evening party salsa mushrooms

Mushrooms are quite popular among healthy holiday foods for cocktail parties.

Ingredients

4 button mushrooms

Butter

Salsa mix

Salt and pepper

Vinegar

olive oil

Procedure:

Marinade the mushrooms with salsa mix, vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Grill these mushrooms in a barbecue oven, turning them over occasionally.

Drizzle some olive oil and serve with your favorite cocktails and mocktails.

4) Mixed fruit parfait for a healthy dessert

This dessert most certainly qualifies as a guilt-free healthy holiday meal.

Ingredients

1 cup plain greek yogurt or regular yogurt

2 tbsps of fresh cream for the topping

Kiwis, pineapple, and mangoes, chopped into small pieces

1 tsp of stevia or erythritol as a sweetener

roasted almonds, pistachios, and walnuts

Roasted seed mix

Berries

Procedure

Beat the greek yogurt with a whisk until smooth. Add sweetener, and mix well.

Top with the fruits, berries, and nuts, and keep the mixture in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

Sprinkle the roasted seeds and enjoy this healthy dessert without any guilt.

5) Thanksgiving special baked sweet potatoes

Who doesn't enjoy sweet potatoes? Now, imagine a baked version. Sweet potatoes are unquestionably a healthy food option.

Ingredients

2 tbsps olive oil

3 large sweet potatoes, diced into medium pieces

1 tsp dried oregano

Salt and pepper

Butter

Procedure

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Coat the baking dish with butter.

Put the chopped sweet potatoes in the baking dish. Drizzle some extra virgin olive oil and toss the pieces of sweet potatoes to coat them properly.

Sprinkle oregano, salt, and pepper evenly.

Bake for about 1 hour until soft and tender. Keep checking the sweet potatoes with a fork.

6) Pan-fried Sunday supper chicken

Chicken is one of the most popular healthy holiday foods which is high in protein and contains several vitamins and minerals.

Ingredients

1 lb chicken breast, cut into long strips

1/4 cup flour

50 grams of unsalted butter

3 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar or regular vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce, light

Instructions

Cut the breasts into thin and long pieces. Sprinkle each side with salt and pepper.

Take some flour in a dish. Coat the cut chicken in flour for a crispy coating.

Melt butter in a large pan over medium heat.

Add chicken to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes or till it turns golden brown. Cook each side evenly.

Turn the heat down to medium when the water evaporates.

Fry the garlic in butter to let the flavors out.

Serve the chicken with green salad, and drizzle honey on the chicken for garnishing. Enjoy this dish for a holiday afternoon party.

Takeaway

Diet and holiday fun can go hand in hand. These healthy holiday foods and their recipes listed above can keep your diet on point this holiday season.

