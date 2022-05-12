Broccoli: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Whether you love it or hate it, broccoli is one of the most popular vegetables in the world. It comes in various colors, but they all have a slightly bitter and earthy taste.

Not to worry though as you can easily make broccoli taste better with a nice dip and some herbs. Broccoli is not just for dinner. You can also get to know this superfood a little better by learning about its origin, health benefits and nutritional facts.

Nutrition Facts about Broccoli

If you eat broccoli, you'll get tons of water, with a little protein, carbs, and sugar mixed in. You won't find any fat in this plant—one serving has only 31 calories.

If you eat just 1 cup of broccoli (about 91 grams), the nutrition facts are:

Calories : 31

: 31 Water : 89%

: 89% Protein : 2.5 grams

: 2.5 grams Carbs : 6 grams

: 6 grams Sugar : 1.5 grams

: 1.5 grams Fiber : 2.4 grams

: 2.4 grams Fat: 0.4 grams

Carbohydrates- Broccoli’s carbohydrate content is mostly fiber and sugar. Its fructose, glucose, and sucrose each contain a small amount of lactose and maltose. One cup (91 grams) contains only 3.5 digestible grams of carbs, but it makes up for those with an impressive 2.3 grams of fiber, or about 5-10 percent of the daily recommended value.

Proteins are large molecules composed of amino acids that are used to create your body's cells and muscles. Broccoli is relatively high in protein (29% of its dry weight) compared to most other vegetables, but because of its high water content (92%), a cup of broccoli only contains about 3 grams of protein.

Fiber—found in broccoli, among other foods—helps maintain healthy gut function, may prevent a variety of health problems, and can aid weight loss.

Minerals & Vitamins

Broccoli is high in vitamins and minerals.. It contains over 81mg of immune-boosting vitamin C, which is nearly 135 percent of your daily requirement. It's also high in vitamin K, which is crucial for bone health and wound healing.

A one-cup portion of broccoli has 116 percent of your daily recommended consumption. It also contains a lot of B vitamin folate, as well as vitamin A, manganese, potassium, and other B vitamins.

Health benefits of Broccoli

Sulfur-containing chemicals in cruciferous vegetables like broccoli are responsible for their strong flavor.

These bioactive chemicals can provide a variety of health benefits.

Prevents Cancer

Helps in preventing cancer. (Image via Pexels / Brett Sayles)

Broccoli contains compounds that help to prevent cancer.Studies have found that a diet including broccoli may reduce the risk of many types of cancer, including lung, colorectal, breast, prostate, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. A unique family of plant compounds called isothiocyanates has been linked to the prevention of cancer.

Lower your cholesterol levels

Keeps your cholesterol level in check. (Image via Pexels / Artem Podrez)

A compound found in broccoli, epithiospecifier protein, reduces levels of cholesterol. This protein binds to bile acids released into the intestines after fat is digested. Most of these bile acids are reabsorbed in the small intestine and returned to the liver, but some are excreted. Eating a cup of broccoli per day for one week will help to reduce total cholesterol.

Keeps your eyes healthy

Helps in keeping your eyes healthy. (Image via Pexels / Victor Freitas)

Eyesight often worsens with age and is an indicator of failing health. Broccoli contains lutein and zeaxanthin, which may help reduce the risk of age-related eye disorders. Beta carotene in broccoli can prevent night blindness caused by vitamin A deficiency. This vegetable may thus improve eyesight in individuals with a low vitamin A intake.

Here's some tips and tricks for the best broccoli

Broccoli is best stored in the refrigerator and consumed within 3-5 days of purchase. Choose broccoli that is firm with deep green crowns of tightly-closed buds. Place broccoli in a cold part of the refrigerator like a crisper drawer but away from other fruits and vegetables that also produce ethylene gas.

Broccoli can be eaten raw or cooked, as part of a slaw, in an omelet or morning egg dish, as a side with potatoes, or in a stir-fry.

Here are some easy and healthy recipes using broccoli:

Roasted Broccoli , Mahogany Chicken and Broccoli , Grilled Broccoli , Pan-Fried Chicken with Lemony Roasted Broccoli , Broccoli Parmesan Chicken Soup , Beef & Broccoli

From a health point of view, it is clear that broccoli belongs in your diet. You don’t have to worry about the negative effects of eating broccoli. You can just eat it and enjoy a healthy diet.

Bottom Line

Overall, it looks like broccoli is a great addition to any diet, and one that balances out the many other plant foods we enjoy.

It has many of the same health benefits as its fellow cruciferous vegetables, albeit in some ways with less pronounced effects; you will likely not experience a dramatic reduction in cancer risk or increased lifespan from eating broccoli.

However, there are a lot of other potentially beneficial compounds that keep it relevant to your health. Plus, it's also enjoyable to eat, so why not?

