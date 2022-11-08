Little Debbie Christmas Tree Ice Cream: Where to buy, price and all you need to know 

A year after its debut, the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Ice Cream is returning once again this fall season. The ice cream sold out in no time last year, and to keep up with the demand, the country's holiday favorite will be shipped in double the quantity this time.

Available at your nearest Walmart from November 1, the exclusive flavor can be purchased for $2.50. The Christmas-special ice cream from Little Debbie is the result of a legendary tie-up between the snack cake brand and Hudsonville Ice Cream, which happened last year.

The Little Debbie Christmas Tree Ice Cream is a fan-favorite Walmart exclusive

The Little Debbie Christmas Tree Ice cream features a vanilla ice cream base with pound Christmas Tree Cake pieces. It is topped with green sprinkles, and a creamy red frosting swirl. The ice cream is a Walmart exclusive, and cannot be bought anywhere else.

The Christmas Tree ice cream will be available at a price of $2.50 a pint (475 ml). The maximum number of pints a person can get is limited to 12, but it may be even lower in your nearest store, depending on the availability.

The Christmas Tree ice cream was a big hit last year and flew off the shelves real quick. In anticipation of a similar scale of demand this time as well, Walmart will be receiving double the stock for the ice cream, but fans may still want to get their hands on it at the earliest.

Little Debbie @LittleDebbie Hudsonville Ice Cream is bringing Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream to stores starting November 1. The flavor features a creamy white cake ice cream base, pound cake pieces, green sprinkles and a red frosting swirl. Hudsonville Ice Cream is bringing Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream to stores starting November 1. The flavor features a creamy white cake ice cream base, pound cake pieces, green sprinkles and a red frosting swirl. https://t.co/SQPwZADItW

"SO BOMB": Fans react to the news of the Christmas Tree Ice cream's comeback

News of the Christmas Tree Ice Cream's comeback has fans throughout the country excited. In fact, many took to Twitter to share that they had already bought it.

Here are some reactions:

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB 🤦‍♂️ This Little Debbie Tree Cakes Ice Cream is SO BOMB🤦‍♂️ This Little Debbie Tree Cakes Ice Cream is SO BOMB 🙏🤦‍♂️🔥

Waaow LöLã🔫 🏹🎣 @bonafldeLoLa Eating Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream! It’s so Good!!! Eating Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream! It’s so Good!!! https://t.co/IND6ITS7NW

Jessica Allen @SBDGirl88 Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake ice cream already out Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake ice cream already out https://t.co/cawMG83EN3

Erika💋 @MrsAmERIKA_3 It's here and I bought 8🤤🤤🤤🤤 FINALLY GET MY CHANCE!!!! It's here and I bought 8🤤🤤🤤🤤 FINALLY GET MY CHANCE!!!! https://t.co/E2UCJUgH02

Last year when the Christmas Tree Ice cream first hit stores, many were left disappointed as they couldn't get their hands on the flavor. However, with the supply doubled this year, it is expected that more people will be available to purchase the festive special treat.

Other Little Debbie flavors to watch out for

7 flavors of ice creams launched last year (Promotional Image via Little Debbie)

Last year, the snack cake brand collaborated with Hudsonville Ice Cream to turn eight of its snack cakes into ice cream. Besides the Christmas Tree Ice Cream Cake flavor, the others are Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Cosmic Brownies, Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Zebra Cakes, Swiss Rolls, and Honey Buns.

All of the flavors should be available at your nearest Walmart, and each pint of 475 ml comes for $2.50.

