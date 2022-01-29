Little Debbie Ice Cream: Release date, where to buy, flavors and all you need to know

McKee Foods’ Little Debbie brand is expanding its collaboration with Hudsonville Ice Cream to bring new products based on their snacks. The news of their second collaboration was announced by Hudsonville Ice Cream on Twitter.

Previously, the two brands collaborated in November for their Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream, which was exclusively available at Walmart for $2.50. As per the announcement, this time Hudsonville Ice Cream will be bringing seven flavors based on Little Debbie's snacks.

Hudsonville Ice Cream @Hudsonville_IC #snacktime We’ve kept this secret for too long! We teamed up with our friends at @LittleDebbie again for the ultimate snack cake ice creams of ALL TIME! You can scoop up all 7 flavors at @Walmart starting February 1! Tweet us which flavor you want to try first! #icecream We’ve kept this secret for too long! We teamed up with our friends at @LittleDebbie again for the ultimate snack cake ice creams of ALL TIME! You can scoop up all 7 flavors at @Walmart starting February 1! Tweet us which flavor you want to try first! #icecream #snacktime https://t.co/FoLn1XSV6c

When will Little Debbie Ice Cream hit the shelves?

Like their previous ice cream release, the seven new flavors will be exclusively available at Walmart from February 1, 2022. Each flavor will come in pint-sized (473 ml) tubs for $2.50.

While the previous product, Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream, was a limited-time seasonal item, the new releases will be available for the entire year or more. It is not clear if the firms will discontinue the product after a year.

Flavors explained

Their previous collaboration, the Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream (Image via LittleDebbie/Twitter)

The seven flavors will include Cosmic Brownies, Honey Buns, Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls, and Zebra Cakes. The cosmic brownie-flavored ice cream will include pieces of brownie and a filling based on its batter. In contrast, the Honey Buns will have glazed honey bun pieces with the addition of cinnamon.

Meanwhile, the Nutty Bars ice cream will have fudge, peanut butter, and chocolate waffle pieces. The Oatmeal Creme Pies flavor will have small oatmeal cookie pieces with vanilla creme, and the Strawberry Shortcake Rolls ice cream will have “white cake ice cream” with yellow cake pieces and strawberry tart.

Little Debbie X Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Swiss Rolls flavor will include “chocolatey cake ice cream,” pieces of soft chocolate cake, and whipped cream. Meanwhile, the Zebra Cakes ice cream will come with white cake ice cream, chocolate fudge, and pieces of yellow cake.

According to the previous pint-sized ice creams from Hudsonville, Little Debbie Ice Cream is expected to have around 250 calories per serving of approximately 100 grams. Each serving contains two-thirds cups of ice cream with three servings per container.

Hudsonville Ice Cream @Hudsonville_IC Now's a chance to welcome these ice creams home! + a $100 Walmart gift card! Follow @hudsonville_ic @littledebbie & tag a friend. 5 lucky winners on 1/31 at 9 a.m. ET. Must be 18+ and reside in continental U.S. Winners notified via DM by this account only. Feeling lucky?Now's a chance to welcome these ice creams home! + a $100 Walmart gift card! Follow @hudsonville_ic @littledebbie & tag a friend. 5 lucky winners on 1/31 at 9 a.m. ET. Must be 18+ and reside in continental U.S. Winners notified via DM by this account only. Feeling lucky? ✨Now's a chance to welcome these ice creams home! + a $100 Walmart gift card! Follow @hudsonville_ic @littledebbie & tag a friend. 5 lucky winners on 1/31 at 9 a.m. ET. Must be 18+ and reside in continental U.S. Winners notified via DM by this account only. https://t.co/aVNCqDtoAC

The announcement of the collaboration also came with news of a giveaway from Hudsonville. The brand will give ice creams, along with a $100 Walmart gift card to five lucky winners who follow both firms and tag their friends in the tweet.

