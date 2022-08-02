National Ice Cream Sandwich Day: Significance and history of annual event explored 

An ice cream sandwich is a frozen dessert that looks like a sandwich but has a blast of ice cream in the middle with the upper and lower parts of it being either biscuits, wafers or cookies. The ingredients in this 'cold sandwich' can basically differ from country to country.

On National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, August 2, people are encouraged to consume these sumptuous treats, invented in early 1800s. Being one of America’s favorite desserts, August 2, each year, is marked as the National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.

What is the significance and history of national ice cream sandwich day?

Ice cream sandwiches have supposedly been around since early 1800s. Today's version of an ice cream sandwich typically includes a dual layer of chocolate biscuits and some vanilla ice cream. The origins of the current version of the ice cream sandwich can be traced back to 1945 when a vendor named Jerry sold these desserts at Pittsburgh's Forbes Field during a baseball game.

These sandwiches are sold at outrageous prices in many places today, as opposed to their original price of a few cents.

Ice cream sandwiches quickly became popular after their introduction. They were soon sold at leading restaurants and grocery stores. A lot of people also started making these desserts at home using sponge cakes and shortbread cookies.

Did you know that many countries have their own version of making an ice cream-based sandwich? For example: Vietnamese vendors sell ice cream sandwiches using bread for the top and bottom layers. While in Iran, an ice cream sandwich consists of a rose or pistachio flavored ice cream stuffed between wafer layers.

Moreover, the ice cream sandwich also goes by a variety of names in different parts of the world. These are the names that this dessert is known by in many cultures:

Monaco Bar

Giant Sandwich

Maxibon

Cream Between

Vanilla Slice

Many people believe that this dessert originated in San Francisco. However, because it was invented so long ago, different people have different theories.

Hit the famous ice cream sandwich places (near you) to celebrate the day

There is no denying that making this easy-treat at home with friends and family can be the best way to celebrate the day. However, if you are someone who wishes to indulge in an ice cream sandwich by buying it from a restaurant or an ice cream parlor, then hitting a famous local place near you would be a good option.

At the same time, people love to observe this day by sharing some treats with their friends and cool off on a hot summer day. Those living in cooler places can also enjoy this ice cream-based cold dessert with some hot chocolate.

If you are someone who wishes to make this dessert at home, then all you have to do is cut two slices of your favorite bread or cake; and spread a layer of ice cream in between. Pour in some melted chocolate or your favorite topping to make your ice cream sandwich more sumptuous.

