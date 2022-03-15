What is in a Marisa Tomei sandwich? Recipe explored as Spider-Man: No Way Home star joins Jimmy Fallon in snacking

Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 14, 2022. Marisa discussed the 30th anniversary of My Cousin Vinny, tried a sandwich named after her at Lioni's Italian Heroes in Brooklyn, and talked about her role as May Parker in the Spider-Man movies.

While discussing her career achievements, the star talked about how she likes her sandwiches and how she was completely unaware of the existing multiverse that was introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The host even congratulated her about her Oscar-winning movie being one of the favorites of current American Vice-President Kamala Harris.

All about Marisa Tomei sandwich recipe

While discussing the 30-year anniversary of the movie My Cousin Vinny, host Jimmy told Marisa Tomei about an honor that she might be unaware of. Not only did her role in the film bag her an Academy Award for best supporting actress, but it also garnered her a sandwich in her own name at an Italian Brooklyn restaurant.

Over 150 sandwiches are available at Lioni Italian Heroes in Brooklyn, many of which are named after celebrities, musicians, sports heroes, and other well-known people. Only a few are for vegetarians, but they can prepare any combination that one wishes for.

Marisa Tomei, #60, is one of the vegetarian selections. The massive sandwich is a creation of chef Peter Sitcov and the recipe contains fried eggplant, Lioni's fresh mozzarella, and mushroom stuffing. The mushroom stuffing consists of seasoned breadcrumbs and mushroom filling.

Speaking about the recipe, Jimmy and Marisa ticked off their favorite ingredients as Jimmy pulled out two sandwiches for both to eat during the show.

While Marissa doesn't prefer mushroom stuffing as a sandwich ingredient, Jimmy was of the opinion that neither mushrooms nor mayonnaise fascinates him. Marisa kept on taking small nibbles from the sandwich throughout the interview as the creation was a handful.

William Boyle @wmboyle4 Requisite stop at my favorite sandwich joint, Lioni’s. I ordered the Marisa Tomei (of course). Fried eggplant, Lioni’s fresh mozzarella, & mushroom stuffing. Now I’m happy. Requisite stop at my favorite sandwich joint, Lioni’s. I ordered the Marisa Tomei (of course). Fried eggplant, Lioni’s fresh mozzarella, & mushroom stuffing. Now I’m happy. https://t.co/UFwoWRQ6QN

Marisa Tomei on the future of her character May Parker in the MCU

When Tomei's conversation with Jimmy Fallon eventually veered toward the fateful demise of her character May Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marisa Tomei expressed her desire to let May return in whichever way possible. She even joked about how the concept of the multiverse still isn't clear to her.

Since the availability of the multiverse has given rise to various other dimensions, she let it be known that there might be chances of May returning to one of them as she is a standalone character who has history with Ant-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 12, 2022.

