Baskin Robbins’ Turkey Cake: Release date, price, flavors, and everything to know

Baskin Robbins is returning with its fan-favorite offering, the signature Turkey Cake, this Thanksgiving. This holiday season, the company urges people to "ditch the stuffing for an ice cream-filled turkey cake." The brand's sweet twist on the traditional holiday centerpiece item started way back in the 1970s.

A spokesperson for the brand stated:

“Fall is all about flavors that remind guests of seasonal treats enjoyed at home, and we’re thrilled to bring some of these flavors into Baskin-Robbins shops across the country this November.”

For just $44.99, fans can get this show-stopping turkey-shaped cake with a rich caramel praline glaze, two sugar cone legs, and green frosting decoration.

From Tuesday, November 1, 2022, onwards, the dessert treat will be available for pre-order to customize in different flavors including Oreo Cookies n' Cream, Chocolate Chip, and Pralines n' Cream.

Thank you Baskin & Robbins Ice Cream Cake...

Baskin Robbins has also released the "Flavor of the Month" for November

To kick off the fall holiday season, Baskin Robbins has released its new flavor of the month: Cookie Butter. "Flavor of the Month" is a program that began over fifty years ago that introduces "new, limited edition flavors each month."

Promotional material for Cookie Butter Ice Cream (Image via Baskin Robbins)

The brand promises delicious "sweet and spiced flavors" with these flavors. Cookie lovers rejoice as this month:

"Cookie Butter and Vanilla flavored Ice Creams come together with Cookie Butter Swirls and crumbles of delicious Speculoos-style Cookie Pieces."

Furthermore, the brand has come up with nineteen different flavors for the "meat/stuffing" inside their exclusive Turkey-shaped ice cream cake:

Regular Menu Flavors : Oreo Cookies n' Cream, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Churro Dulce de Leche, German Chocolate Cake, Jamoca, Jamoca Almond Fudge, Made with Snickers, Mint Chocolate Chip, Old Fashioned Butter Pecan, Peanut Butter n' Chocolate, Pistachio Almond, Pralines n' Cream, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Rocky Road, and Vanilla.

: Oreo Cookies n' Cream, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Churro Dulce de Leche, German Chocolate Cake, Jamoca, Jamoca Almond Fudge, Made with Snickers, Mint Chocolate Chip, Old Fashioned Butter Pecan, Peanut Butter n' Chocolate, Pistachio Almond, Pralines n' Cream, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Rocky Road, and Vanilla. Flavor of the Month: In addition to these flavors, two more join the list, October's Spicy 'n Spooky and November's (upcoming) Cookie Butter.

The cake is available to pre-order between November 1 and Thanksgiving dinner at any local Baskin Robbins store or through the company's website or mobile app. According to a press release by Baskin Robbins:

"Turkey Cake brings the yay to every Turkey Day celebration..."

Angelina Martínez @atmart12 🦃 Since I was a little girl I’ve wanted a Baskin Robbins Turkey cake and at the ripe age of 34, I finally got one. Since I was a little girl I’ve wanted a Baskin Robbins Turkey cake and at the ripe age of 34, I finally got one. 😭💛🦃 https://t.co/wF2lPzAKu6

Given the cake's unique design and the difficulty of cutting it, the ice cream chain shared some helpful tips to "carve it." A video explaining this was made in collaboration with Sara Cox, Research and Development Manager and Cake Designer at Baskin Robbins, in November 2020.

To make Thanksgiving weekend even more celebratory, Baskin Robbins is offering a $5 discount on any online preordered cake purchased over $35.

Just order from the company's website or app with the code TURKEY or show the mobile app coupon during checkout at the local store. The offer is valid between November 16 and November 24, 2022.

Baskin Robbins is an American multinational chain of ice cream and cake shops. It was founded in 1945 by Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins in Glendale, California. The brand is known for its "31 flavors" slogan, signifying the original thirty-one flavors (a new flavor for each day of the month). In place of the thirty-one flavors, the brand now has a "Flavor of the Month" program.

