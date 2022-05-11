Baskin Robbins unveils Tiger Milk Bubble Tea with ice cream spin for summer 

Baskin Robbins is known for its incredible ice cream flavors and unique variants such as the Snickerdoodle Chai, Mom's Makin' Cookies, Caramel Macchiato, etc.

On May 9, they introduced their very first boba drink called the Tiger Milk Bubble Tea. This is the first newly released item since the company rebranded in April 2022.

Baskin Robbins is putting its own twist on bubble tea

Bubble tea or Boba tea is a popular drink from Asia. The drink is usually made with a kind of cold milk tea or shake that comes with tiny tapioca pearls called "boba." The chewy starchy balls are a great addition to the drinks and make them more filling and visually intriguing.

A regular bubble tea (Image via @jakobubbletea/Instagram)

Baskin Robbins' Tiger Milk Bubble Tea is a celebration of Taiwanese milk tea and is made with creamy milk and brown sugar popping bubbles, with a drizzle of brown sugar syrup. The company added its own twist to the drink by finishing it off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

To make it visually appealing, Baskin Robbins has decided to drizzle the sides of the glass with syrup, giving it a tiger-stripe look as it dissolves into the creamy milk.

Unlike the original boba, Baskin Robbins' bubbles are not made with Tapioca starch. They are made with brown sugar that looks similar to boba but bursts into an array of flavors with a bite. According to the company, the pearls are very similar to Dunkin's popping bubbles but with a completely new flavor.

The drink contains 42 milligrams of caffeine per drink, making it a great option for people looking to boost their energy.

It is important to note that Tiger Milk Bubble Tea is a limited-time item and will only be available this spring and summer at participating US stores. While the price of the drink may vary depending on the location, it will be close to $5.19 for a 16-ounce size.

Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing and Culinary for the company, addressed the launch by saying:

"For more than 75 years, Baskin Robbins has prided itself on bringing new and innovative products to the market. Tiger Milk Bubble Tea is no exception."

He continued:

"Our team of flavor experts found that consumers were craving new flavors and textures from around the world, which led us to create our take on this delicious beverage inspired by Asian milk teas.”

The ice cream company rebranded in April 2022

Baskin Robbins revealed its brand new logo on Monday, April 11, 2022. The company changed its logo after 77 years of business and adopted a new motto:

“Seize the yay!”

The phrase "seize the yay!" represents the celebration of small victories with ice cream. The new logo has ditched the playful vibe. The B and R in the new logo have more professional-looking fonts with a simplistic and minimal feel.

The color theme has also changed from pink and blue to pink and brown. Like the original logo, the number 13 is highlighted inside the "BR." The company has not only changed its logo but also its packaging, employee uniforms, and more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu