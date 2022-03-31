Bridgerton tea collection: Where to buy, price, flavors, and everything to know about the Season 2 essential

Bridgerton Season 2 features more scandalous gossip in Lady Whistledown's Society Papers, but that's not all.

The Netflix production also partnered with The Republic of Tea to launch a collection of teas. These teas are perfect for sipping while watching Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma's forbidden romance unfold.

The Bridgerton tea collection was launched on March 21 and will be available for a limited period (until stocks last). All the teas can be bought from The Republic of Tea's website and Netflix's official merchandise store.

Bridgerton tea collection comprises five character-inspired flavors

The limited-edition tea collection features five exquisite flavors that are directly inspired by prominent Bridgerton characters from both seasons. The teas are packaged in tins adorned with the characters who inspire them.

The Republic of Tea's website details the flavor profiles of the collection as follows:

Anthony & Kate Spiced Chai – This medley of exceptional black tea and warm spices like cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, cloves, and black pepper, steeps a rich and formidable cup. Best sipped when spirited scheming and taming wicked rogues are on the agenda. Prepare this chai in the traditional method – accompanied by warm milk, a touch of honey, and an abundance of irresistible passion.

– This medley of exceptional black tea and warm spices like cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, cloves, and black pepper, steeps a rich and formidable cup. Best sipped when spirited scheming and taming wicked rogues are on the agenda. Prepare this chai in the traditional method – accompanied by warm milk, a touch of honey, and an abundance of irresistible passion. Duke & Duchess Honey Breakfast Tea – Pure, sweet honey tempers the boldness of strong black tea, paired with blackberry and vanilla flavors. Could there be a more perfect coupling? Sip this seductive infusion to ignite desire and, ultimately, devotion. Best taken with a big spoonful of warm milk.

Pure, sweet honey tempers the boldness of strong black tea, paired with blackberry and vanilla flavors. Could there be a more perfect coupling? Sip this seductive infusion to ignite desire and, ultimately, devotion. Best taken with a big spoonful of warm milk. Featherington's Blood Orange Mimosa Tea – These days, the modern young lady must display a miscellany of talents in her quest for a suitor, and the ladies of the Featherington household are no exception to this rule. This quest requires delightful refreshment in the form of this ruby-hued hibiscus tea laced with the essence of champagne and blood oranges. But will this be enough sustenance to fill a dance card? One can only speculate. Caffeine-free.

– These days, the modern young lady must display a miscellany of talents in her quest for a suitor, and the ladies of the Featherington household are no exception to this rule. This quest requires delightful refreshment in the form of this ruby-hued hibiscus tea laced with the essence of champagne and blood oranges. But will this be enough sustenance to fill a dance card? One can only speculate. Caffeine-free. Queen's Cake Vanilla Fruit Tea – This diamond of an herbal tea is imbued with the flavors of a rich vanilla confection studded with sweet black currants and lemon. This cup meets the discerning approval of Queen Charlotte – the veritable tastemaker of London society. Sip like a royal and enjoy this decadent tea with no scandal and no remorse.

– This diamond of an herbal tea is imbued with the flavors of a rich vanilla confection studded with sweet black currants and lemon. This cup meets the discerning approval of Queen Charlotte – the veritable tastemaker of London society. Sip like a royal and enjoy this decadent tea with no scandal and no remorse. Whistledown Punch Hibiscus Iced Tea – Is there a more perfect way to start event season than with a delectable, iced tea? A fashionable arrangement of exotic hibiscus blossoms with a mélange of citrus and pineapple steep a pleasing refreshment to sip while indulging in the latest gossip. Caffeine-free.

All the tea flavors retail for $14.50 per tin of 36 tea bags, except for the Whistledown Punch Hibiscus Iced Tea, which is priced at $9.00.

Fan reactions to the Bridgerton tea collection

The Netflix period drama's ardent fans wasted no time ordering their favorite teas from the exclusive collection. The teas were an instant hit among fans and garnered rave reviews all around.

@Netflix @Bridgertonnetflix @Shondaland Dearest Citizens, I am most honored to present to you our limited edition Bridgerton Tea collection inspired by our favorite characters, to sip whilst the drama unfolds. Bridgerton Season 2 available to stream on March 25.@Netflix @Bridgertonnetflix @Shondaland @byshondaland Dearest Citizens, I am most honored to present to you our limited edition Bridgerton Tea collection inspired by our favorite characters, to sip whilst the drama unfolds. Bridgerton Season 2 available to stream on March 25. @Netflix @Bridgertonnetflix @Shondaland @byshondaland https://t.co/HMOjQuKmfE this is a dream collaboration. fave show & fave drink !!! obvi i already placed my order and praying it’s here friday so i can sip and watch season 2 #Bridgerton this is a dream collaboration. fave show & fave drink !!! obvi i already placed my order and praying it’s here friday so i can sip and watch season 2 #Bridgerton twitter.com/republicoftea/…

The collection also includes two collector's items — White Honey for Tea and the Bridgerton Day Planner, which can be added to one's customizable bundle sets. The white honey retails for $14.75, while the planner retails for $19.99.

