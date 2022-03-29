What does the term ‘rake’ used in Bridgerton mean? Derivation of the 17th-century word explored as it frequently appears in the hit Netflix series 

Bridgerton leaves no stone unturned in transporting viewers back to the 1800s with its exquisite cinematography, costume design, and of course, the regal language of the British Regency.

But the historical romance drama may leave some puzzled with its frequent use of period-specific slang, like 'rake.' The term slips off the tongues of the actors with practiced ease, given how often it's used in the show across both seasons.

If you're among those who only know the word 'rake' as a garden tool used to gather leaves and are left baffled by Bridgerton's version of it, we've got you covered.

What does Bridgerton's version of 'rake' mean?

The term first appeared in the show's pilot episode about the Duke of Hastings. When the other Bridgertons call the Duke handsome during a family dinner, Daphne Bridgerton's younger sister Eloise says, "Yes, if you're into rakish dukes."

The term is often thrown around to describe both the Duke and his dear mate, Daphne's older brother, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton. The show alludes to the former being vehemently against settling down while the latter enjoys every second of his spare time in the company of different women.

A 'rake' is just the 1800s slang for a modern-day f**kboy. Despite their striking similarities, there is a key difference between the two terms. A rake is a slightly more refined f**kboy who is almost always reformed by his love interest by the end of his character arc.

The Duke of Hastings is labeled a 'rake' for scorning at the idea of settling down (Image via Netflix)

Historical romance author Sarah MacLean, who has written about many a rake in her novels, defines them as:

"A rake is a lovable scoundrel. There's a wide spectrum of rakes, and Simon of Bridgerton lands on the nicer end. Usually, a rake is someone who has been around and has had a number of relationships. He's probably pretty handsome. He's probably pretty charming."

She added:

"He's definitely someone who's not interested in marriage. Celibacy is off the table. No serious relationships of any kind. Essentially, the rake is the bad boy with the heart of gold."

Where did the term 'rake' originate?

Bridgerton @bridgerton As your author has said, once a rake, always a rake. #Bridgerton As your author has said, once a rake, always a rake. #Bridgerton https://t.co/vHeAXDQHYH

According to another romance novelist, Eileen Dryer:

"Rake is the shortened version of rakehell, a term popularized by playwrights of the Restoration Period in the seventeenth century."

Rakehell is assumed to be derived from the old English term rakel, which means rash. Thus, the term is indicative of the impulsive and carefree attitudes of the gentlemen it describes, who enjoyed "a life of dissipation."

Season 2 of Bridgerton is adapted from Julia Quinn's second novel in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

In the first chapter of the book, Lady Whistledown writes:

"A rake (lower-case) is youthful and immature. He flaunts his exploits, behaves with utmost idiocy, and thinks himself dangerous to women.”

She highlighted the difference between a rake (lower-case) and a Rake (upper-case), writing that the latter knew he was dangerous to women.

The term continues to be relevant in season 2, with both Anthony and his love interest Kate Sharma acknowledging him as the "worst sort of rake."

Though rakes or f**kboys, however you'd like to refer to them, are walking red flags in real life, watching them on screen is undoubtedly delightful. Season 2 of the hit period drama is now airing on Netflix.

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. Have you watched Bridgerton? Yes No 0 votes so far