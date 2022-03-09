Is It Cake?: Release date, plot, trailer, and more about Netflix’s competition series

Quirky TikTok cakes are now making their way to Netflix’s upcoming baking reality show Is It Cake?.

The streaming giant's binge-worthy show is premiering on March 18 with mouthwatering cakes disguised as regular items (like a ball, bag, or even a burger). Nine world-renowned chefs are ready to explore their baking skills and deceive audiences with realistic cakes.

The show's recent trailer has gained immense attention from viewers for its unique concept. Real objects will be placed alongside a version of the object that is a cake, and the celebrity judges will have to guess which one is the cake. The winning chef, whose cakes will be the hardest to guess throughout the eight-episode long show, will ultimately receive a grand cash prize.

Everything you need to know about Is It Cake?

Hosted by Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day, the first season of the show will have nine chefs who will create realistic cakes to deceive the panel of judges. The chef contestants appearing on Is It Cake? will be Andrew Fuller, April Julian, Dessiree Salaverria, Hemu Basu, Jonny Manganello, Justin Rasmussen-Ellen, Nina Charles, Sam Cade, and Steve Weiss.

Monday’s trailer of the show saw one of the chef contestants saying:

"What I do is the weirdest thing in the world, like, there are people saving lives, and I am making cake look like other things."

The delicious cakes will be judged by Bobby Moynihan, Karamo Brown, Loni Love, Michael Yo, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Black, King Princess, Arturo Castro, Meme Queen Brittany Broski, and Day's SNL co-star Heidi Gardner.

Ultimately, three contestant chefs will make it to the finale and will be competing to win $50,000.

Is It Cake? will be produced by Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Andrew Wallace.

The upcoming show will have eight episodes in total, and each will be 40 minutes long. Moreover, Netflix will be uploading all the episodes together on the day of the premiere (March 18).

