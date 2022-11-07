Krispy Kreme Free Donuts: How to avail restaurant’s classic item on Election Day

Continuing the tradition that started in 2020, Krispy Kreme will be serving free donuts to voters this Election Day, i.e. November 8.

The freebie deal does not require any purchases or IDs. People on their way to or from the polls can stop by their nearest store to get a free donut. Free donuts are limited to one per guest, and are available only to people visiting the store or making a purchase via the drive-thru.

The freebie donuts will only be available at the chain's participating stores on Election Day. Canadian stores will not be particpating in the offer.

A digital flyer announcing the Election Day freebie (Illustration via Krispy Kreme)

The donut and coffee chain recently made this announcement on its website. Global Chief Branding Officer Dave Skena said:

"A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day. So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks."

Krispy Kreme shows gratitude to First Responders on First Responders Day

Krispy Kreme @krispykreme



Available in shop only with valid ID at participating US locations. We're celebrating #FirstResponders Day today, 10/28! All First Responders enjoy a FREE Original Glazed #doughnut #coffee on us—just swing by a shop today!Available in shop only with valid ID at participating US locations. We're celebrating #FirstResponders Day today, 10/28! All First Responders enjoy a FREE Original Glazed #doughnut & #coffee on us—just swing by a shop today! 🍩☕️❤️Available in shop only with valid ID at participating US locations. https://t.co/CP7MM8DaJG

Last month on First Responders Day (October 28), Krispy Kreme served free donuts and coffee to first responders throughout the country. The move came as a bid to show appreciation and gratitude towards under-compensated first responders of all kinds, including firefighters, paramedics, as well as search and rescue personnel.

To avail the offer, all they had to do was show a valid ID or batch. The donut and coffee were absolutely free and no purchase was necessary to claim the offer.

Krispy Kreme keeps winning over customers with sweet deals from time to time

Krispy Kreme @krispykreme 🤤



Happiness is a warm #KrispyKreme Original Glazed doughnut fresh off the line #HotLight hours you can count on: 7 - 9 AM & 5 - 7 PM every day Happiness is a warm #KrispyKreme Original Glazed doughnut fresh off the line 🍩🤤🔥✨ #HotLight hours you can count on: 7 - 9 AM & 5 - 7 PM every day ✨ https://t.co/CTsVjeP919

Krispy Kreme is an American donut and coffee chain founded in 1937. Over the years, the brand has grown a loyal customer base for itself, thanks to its delicious sweet treats as well as special offers, which it rolls out from time to time.

Be it a celebration for the 2022 graduates who toughed it out through the gruesome years of the Covid outbreak, or selling a dozen donuts at the price of 1 gallon of gas, the brand continues to entice the hearts of its customers. On Halloween, the chain served free donuts as a treat to everyone visiting their stores in costume.

In 2020, the brand first started giving free glazed donuts on Election Day, in a bid to encourage voters to make their voices heard by casting votes.

Poll : 0 votes