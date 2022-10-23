McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme Donuts: Where to buy, flavors and more as food giants take part in “small-scale test.”

Ahead of Halloween, McDonald's is partnering with competitor Krispy Kreme to sell glazed doughnuts as part of a limited-time experiment, starting October 26, 2022.

These sugary fried goodies will be available across nine participating restaurants in Kentucky.

As per Krispy Kreme's website, in addition to the classic flavor, the doughnuts will also come in chocolate-iced sprinkles and raspberry-filled variants.

A press release from the hamburger giant stated that this "small-scale test" will help them make future changes to their menus, so that they can better cater to customer preferences:

"McDonald's is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions. This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."

The McDonald's experiment: Which outlets will be selling the Krispy Kreme doughnuts?

The restaurants participating in this experiment are concentrated in the greater Louisville area. Here are the addresses for Kentucky:

590 Bypass Road, Brandenburg 135 Centre Drive, Shepherdsville 911 Old Preston Hwy N, Hillview 7426 S 3rd St Road, Louisville

These McD outlets in Indiana will also be selling the Krispy Kreme doughnuts:

600 Lafollette Station Drive, Floyds Knobs 1051 N Luther Road, Georgetown 2035 Old St Road, IN-135, Corydon 3000 E 10th St, Jeffersonville 802 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany

The doughnuts will be sold all day for both dine-in and drive-thru crowds. However, the treats will only be available for as long as supplies last.

These fried delights will be delivered "fresh daily" to the nine participating McDonald's restaurants. Customers can quench their sweet-tooth cravings by ordering the treats individually or in a six-pack of assorted or individual flavors.

What are people saying about the experiment?

The news swept through Twitter, with people speaking both for and against the experiment. One tweet supporting the move and called it "Goated," an internet slang for the term Greatest Of All Time:

Some have criticized the move, expressing concern over the lack of healthy options on the fast-food giant's menu. One sarcastic netizen tweeted:

About McDonald's and Krispy Kreme

While both companies have been icons of the American fast-food culture, the deal works well especially for Krispy Kreme, which works on a "Hub & Spoke Model" to sell its products in partnership with third-party retailers. At the same time, it could attract new customers for McDonald's. A spokesperson for Krispy Kreme explained:

"This is our first partnership with McDonald’s in the US as we constantly look for new ways to increase access to fresh doughnuts through our delivered fresh daily network – a key element of our omni-channel strategy to attain 50,000 points of access globally."

McDonald's is a multinational fast-food chain founded in 1940 in California, United States. It serves over 69 million customers daily in over 100 counties, making it the largest restaurant chain in the world. It is best known for its hamburgers, cheeseburgers and fries.

In 1993, the company started an independent coffee-house brand called McCafé selling coffees and other bakery items, which was in direct competition with Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme is an American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain founded in 1937. Since then, the brand has become synonymous with this delicious dessert.

