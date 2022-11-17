Why is Popeyes releasing the New Blackened Chicken Sandwich? Details revealed

The bird is out of the box now, or should we say chicken? Following a guerilla return to select locations, Popeyes has finally announced the nationwide release of its Blackened Chicken Sandwich. The new Blackened Chicken Sandwich, which has a non-breaded Fried Chicken at its heart, has 15% fewer calories than the chain's original Fried Chicken Sandwich.

The limited-time Blackened Chicken Sandwich will be available in all participating stores beginning November 16 at a suggested price of $4.99. Customers can get their hands on the delectable chicken sandwich by placing an order at their nearest store or having it delivered to their door by using the chain's website or app. They can also order the Blackened Chicken Sandwich online and pick it up at the store closest to them.

Popeyes @Popeyes To the copycats that tried to copy our Chicken Sandwich back in 2019, here are ingredients of our new, breading-free, flavor-full Blackened Chicken Sandwich. Now try to copy us again. #copythis To the copycats that tried to copy our Chicken Sandwich back in 2019, here are ingredients of our new, breading-free, flavor-full Blackened Chicken Sandwich. Now try to copy us again. #copythis https://t.co/fmUqAfSzwv

The chain took to its website and social media accounts to announce the hot news, with Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America, quoting:

"We're excited for guests to try this delicious new offering, and knowing our history for trendsetting, we have a feeling it may spark some copycat Blackened Chicken Sandwiches down the road."

The Blackened Chicken Sandwich features a non-breaded chicken breast, coated with the chain's blackened spices. Fried to perfection, the sandwich is served in a brioche bun with pickles and a choice of the chain's classic or spicy mayo.

Popeyes Blackened Fried Chicken Sandwich and an Open Challenge

With the introduction of its first Fried Chicken Sandwiches in 2019, the fast-food chain is credited with revolutionizing the Fried Chicken Sandwich industry. While the chain was merely attempting to add a new spin to its original Fried Chicken, it ended up igniting a Fried Chicken Sandwich revolution across the country. The chain's Fried Chicken Sandwiches were a hit, prompting counter copies from nearly every fast-food chain in the country.

Blackened Fried Chicken Sandwich and the spice mix used to coat it (Image via Popeyes)

Even today, the chain's crunchylicious Fried Chicken Sandwiches give its competitors a run for their money. The chain, confident in its iconic Fried Chicken Sandwiches, has finally decided to play to compete. The chain released a video describing the spices used in its new Blackened Chicken Sandwich to coincide with the release of the new sandwich. The video serves as an open invitation to all of the chain's competitors to attempt to replicate the new Blackened Chicken Sandwich.

Popeyes took a jab at its rivals by advertising its blackening coating's secret ingredients (including black pepper, white pepper, red pepper, cumin, garlic, onion, paprika, and salt) with the slogan "Copy this." Even though the fast food place told the competitors what ingredients were in the dish, it didn't tell them how much of each ingredient was used.

Get free Fries when you order the Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes is giving customers a nice gift with its Blackened Chicken Sandwiches in the form of free fries. Customers ordering the chain's newest Fried Chicken Sandwich will receive 200 bonus points that can be reedemed on their next visit for free Cajun regular fries.

Promotional image of free fries offer for customers who get the Blackened Chicken Sandwich (Image via Popeyes)

A customer must be a member of the chain's Rewards program and place their order through the chain's mobile app or website in order to get bonus points. The chain's iconic fries feature Cajun seasoning and are an all-time favorite item on the chain's menu.

