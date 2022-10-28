Popeyes 300-piece nugget meal: Where to find, release date, price, and everything to know

Chicken lovers in Canada can rejoice as Popeyes is selling a special 300-piece Nuggets Meal for a very short time.

On October 25, 2022, the fried chicken franchise celebrated its 300th store opening in the country by announcing a Cajun-flavored nugget deal. The offer runs for only three days starting October 26, at four locations across major Canadian cities. Chicken lovers can enjoy this crispy and juicy chicken meal for $200

Guests need to pre-order Popeyes 300-piece Nugget meal 24 hours in advance

A press release commemorating this occasion stated:

"To celebrate the 300th opening, the brand is introducing a menu item befitting for the milestone: a 300 piece Nugget Meal, one nugget for each Popeyes in the country."

The deal will run through October 28 until supplies last. Diners interested in the nugget meal will have to pre-order it by visiting or calling the store at least 24 hours in advance.

These Cajun flavored fried chicken bites are available at the following four stores across major Canadian cities:

Manitoba: 1455 Henderson Hwy, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R2G 1N3 Alberta: 10188 109 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta, T5J 1M7 Ontario: 273 Yonge St., Toronto, Ontario, M5B 1N8 British Columbia: Unit 600, 3025 Lougheed Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3B 6S2

While the meal costs $200, the location in Manitoba offers the nuggets at $205.99.

The fast food giant promises the beloved nuggets to be perfectly seasoned, hand-battered in buttermilk, and breaded and fried to:

"deliver a classically flavourful crispy and juicy bite with every piece."

Excited about the offer, fans took to social media to express their joy

Needless to say, fans are delighted, quickly tagging their friends on social media to share the nuggets. While some implied that the world wasn't going downhill due to the 300-piece nugget meal.

The company celebrates 50 years

In June 2022, the company celebrated its 50 year milestone. Speaking on the occasion, the General Manager of Popeyes Canada, Rob Manuel, said that Canadians love the "authentic Louisiana flavors and culinary mastery that Popeyes provides."

He added that due to this, the demand for the product has led to the opening of numerous restaurants across the country. He continued to say that the brand is excited to celebrate the milestone and bring "Popeyes closer to all of our fans."

The brand brought about the celebration in Canada by offering patrons its signature chicken recipe that "started it all," 5 pieces for $12. The company also hosted a contest that allowed five loyal customers, who purchased any combo or platter, a chance to win $5000 and donate an additional $5000 to a charity of their choice.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., also known as Popeyes, is an American multinational chain of fried chicken-based fast food restaurants. The company was formed in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The brand has over three thousand seven hundred restaurants located across the United States and Canada. It opened its first Canadian location in Toronto in 1984. The company has since gained immense popularity in the country.

It is known for its chicken dishes served in mild and spicy flavors with sides, sauces, and its signature flaky biscuit. The brand offers combo meals and dinners as part of its regular menu.

