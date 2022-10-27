Popeyes Big Box meal: Price, products, calories, and everything to know about the limited deal

Popeyes is back with its all-time favorite 'Big Box' meal for a limited time. On October 11, 2022, the fast-food chain announced the return of the $6 deal ahead of the tailgate season.

The value deal includes two pieces of the franchise's signature fried chicken (bone-in), a choice of two regular sides, and the iconic buttermilk biscuit.

Popeyes offer and how to get the value meal even cheaper

According to the fast-food company's website, diners can customize a large portion of their box.

Here are all the options:

Choice of Meat Preparation: A choice between classic or spicy variants. Choice of Meat (two-piece signature in-bone chicken): Diners can choose between dark (leg and thigh pieces) and white (breast and wing pieces) meat. Depending on the meat each piece has between 440 - 590 calories. Choice of Sides: Eaters can choose two regular size sides from cajun fries (268 calories), mashed potatoes with cajun gravy (110 calories), red beans and rice (247 calories), homestyle mac and cheese (345 calories), and coleslaw (140 calories).

The order is accompanied by a "hearty and flaky" buttermilk biscuit which is about 207 calories. The entire meal can come in between 1200 and 1500 calories depending on the final selection.

The company promises that all of its chicken pieces are marinated in their signature "Louisiana-style" seasoning for twelve hours. The chicken is then hand-battered, breaded and fried to get the perfect crunch.

The limited-time offer is valid at all Popeyes restaurants until November 13, 2022, and will be available across the United States, except Alaska and Hawaii. This offer cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or coupons. All digital orders are limited to one per user/ one account.

Boxes can be ordered in-person at any of the franchise's participating restaurants or drive-ins. However, fans can get the box for an additional dollar discount. If they order a pick-up through the company's website or its app, they can get the box for just $5. Basically, going to the restaurant physically will cost people a dollar extra.

A similar combo meal with two-piece signature chicken, one regular side, and a biscuit, by the restaurant, costs about $10. Considering the customizing options and the price, this is an offer that is really hard to refuse.

Fans ask Popeyes to make the deal permanent as they express excitement over $6 Big Box

Diehard fans of the brand are excited about the hearty serving of fried chicken. While some wanted the brand to make Big Box a permanent deal, others just expressed their love for the company and its food.

Big Stone @StoneSavage Damn that Popeyes Big Box meal might be the best deal on the market lol. Damn that Popeyes Big Box meal might be the best deal on the market lol.

About Popeyes

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., also known as Popeyes, is an American multinational chain of fried chicken-based fast food restaurants. The company was formed in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The brand has over three thousand seven hundred restaurants located across the United States, with about fifty locations being company owned, and the rest being franchises.

It is known for its chicken dishes served in mild and spicy flavors with sides, sauces, and its signature flaky biscuit. The brand offers combo meals and dinners as part of its regular menu.

The Big Box deal debuted as the "$5 Bonafine Big Box" in 2018 and has since been a regular part of the brand's promotions, with the company re-releasing it every year. Happy diners have frequently called it the "best deal."

