"Can I get a three piece and a soda?" - Fans crack jokes at picture of fried chicken shop named 'UFC'

Fans on social media went hysterical after a photo of a fried chicken joint named 'UFC' went viral.

The fast-food restaurant is cleverly named Ultimate Fried Chicken – a shameless reference to the world's leading MMA promotion. A few individuals online claim the spot is located in Forest Gate, East London.

Unsurprisingly, fans were reminded of the backstage encounter between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. One Twitter user wrote:

"Can i get three piece and soda?"

Homelander @homeflander @DovySimuMMA Can i get three piece and soda? @DovySimuMMA Can i get three piece and soda?

wild @wi1dyy @Dave_Bisto_WELL @DovySimuMMA Get a 3 piece and a soda mind @Dave_Bisto_WELL @DovySimuMMA Get a 3 piece and a soda mind

Others jested that UFC president Dana White would have the place shut down. The UFC boss, after all, is known for being protective of his brand.

Johnathon @taittjohn024 @DovySimuMMA No doubt Dana will be suing @DovySimuMMA No doubt Dana will be suing

yo @MMA_randoms @DovySimuMMA I bet they have the secret juice bucket with 11 herbs and spices 🪣 @DovySimuMMA I bet they have the secret juice bucket with 11 herbs and spices 🪣

What does 'three-piece and a soda' mean in UFC jargon?

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards once had a physical altercation backstage at UFC London in 2019.

Masvidal was in the middle of a backstage interview with Laura Sanko when he was interrupted by the future welterweight champ. Not one to back away from a confrontation, 'Gamebred' approached Edwards and landed four quick punches to the Englishman's face.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

Later in another interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Masvidal recalled the incident describing his attack as a 'three-piece as a soda' combo:

"I’m doing my interview and this hooligan comes by saying some stuff, ‘July, get your a-- kicked in July, July! And I go 'Maybe bro, whatever', because maybe I wanna kick your a-- in April. Maybe I don’t wanna wait until July. Maybe I don’t want to fight you in a prize ring because you’re not worth the training camp, I’ll just fight you here because you’re a scrub..."

The Miami native added:

"As I’m walking to him, I got my hands behind my back to signal [that] I’m not coming here for problems. But he put his hands up like this is some video and he walks towards me. Well, where I’m from if you do that you’re going to punch me in the face and that’s not going to happen, Leon...You’re not going to get a hit off on me. So I had to give him the three piece with the soda and then just glide out of there, you know?"

