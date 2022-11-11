 “That’s the one”: fans get excited as Popeyes brings back its iconic Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes continues to keep its promise to serve the best chicken sandwiches by bringing back an old favorite, the Blackened Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich has a reduced calorie count of at least 150 calories, aimed at the chain's fans who enjoy fried chicken sandwiches but don't want all the extra calories.

The Blackened Chicken Sandwich, which is available in stores near you, consists of an unbattered, non-breaded chicken breast coated in blackening seasoning and fried to perfection. The chicken breast is sandwiched between slices of crisp aged pickles and a brioche bun.

Customers can get this low-calorie sandwich in either mild or spicy flavor for $4.99.

The fast-food chain kept the Blackened Chicken Sandwich under wraps, and as a result, few fans were aware of its return. A customer who tried the iconic Popeyes sandwich for the first time and shared it with their peers broke the news.

DoBetterBlues @DoBetterBlues Also I had a Popeyes chicken sandwich for the first time the other day. The blackened one. That’s the one. Also I had a Popeyes chicken sandwich for the first time the other day. The blackened one. That’s the one.

How fans reacted to the return of Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich

If Popeyes' goal with the secret return of the Blackened Chicken Sandwich was to surprise its fans, it succeeded admirably as users across the country took to Twitter, both excited and surprised, to share the news with their fellow fans.

J Green @itsagreenthingg Did y’all know Popeyes has a spicy blackened chicken sandwich??!! Did y’all know Popeyes has a spicy blackened chicken sandwich??!!

° @Petes__ Damn I ain’t know Popeyes had the blackened chicken sandwich Damn I ain’t know Popeyes had the blackened chicken sandwich

Some of the chain's fans who had already tried the Blackened Chicken Sandwich found it to be healthy and went on to share their views on how good it was.

Dre @WhiiteBoiDre I can confirm that the blackened chicken sandwich from Popeyes is the chosen one I can confirm that the blackened chicken sandwich from Popeyes is the chosen one

G @TheReal7thLtr Man, that blackened chicken sandwich from Popeyes is special Man, that blackened chicken sandwich from Popeyes is special

A user who tried the Blackened Chicken Sandwich found it to be better than Popeyes signature chicken sandwich.

Deuce @DeuceThomas I ain’t gone hold y’all



That Popeyes Blackened chicken sandwich is way better than the Spicy chicken sandwich I ain’t gone hold y’all That Popeyes Blackened chicken sandwich is way better than the Spicy chicken sandwich

Some users, however, did not enjoy it. A user who called it a blackened pigeon was disappointed by the size of the chicken breast in the sandwich.

FLCowboy @1BoysFan

We looked at the size and thought it must be blackened pigeon. So my kid wanted to try the blackened chicken sandwich @Popeyes We looked at the size and thought it must be blackened pigeon. So my kid wanted to try the blackened chicken sandwich @Popeyes .We looked at the size and thought it must be blackened pigeon. https://t.co/2cyLtfrnJn

KimberlyV.Wade @KimberlyVWade Tired Popeyes blackened chicken sandwich it was ass. I should’ve ordered my good ole faithful chick-fil-a. However I’ll be back at Popeyes on Tuesday. Tired Popeyes blackened chicken sandwich it was ass. I should’ve ordered my good ole faithful chick-fil-a. However I’ll be back at Popeyes on Tuesday.

Fat Papii @GuHiNoUwanDzNux Don't buy that damn blackened chicken sandwich from Popeyes Don't buy that damn blackened chicken sandwich from Popeyes

A user also tweeted that they hadn't tried Popeyes in a while, but the Blackened Chicken Sandwich sounded appealing.

ds @namesralltaken_ I haven’t had Popeyes in so long, but this blackened chicken sandwich sounds so good. I haven’t had Popeyes in so long, but this blackened chicken sandwich sounds so good.

Popeyes is yet to formally announce the return of its Blackened Chicken Sandwich across the country. Meanwhile, other Blackened Chicken options, such as Blackened Chicken Tenders, Stripes, and so on, have been reported to be available in some stores.

$6 Big Box Deal back at Popeyes

You may now have more reasons to hit your nearest Popeyes at the earliest as the fast food chain is back with its $6 Big Box deal. Available at participating stores across the country, the deal can be availed via pick-up and delivery orders made through the chain's app.

The limited-time offer includes two pieces of the chain's signature fried chicken, two regular sides (choice at the time of order), and a biscuit. The choice of sides includes cajun fries, mashed potatoes with cajun gravy, red beans and rice, and coleslaw among other options.

Customers seeking a low-calorie option could also select from white meat (breast and wings) or dark meat (leg and thigh). White meat contains approximately 560 calories, while black meat contains 440 calories.

