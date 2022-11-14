Arby's Crinkle Fries & Horsey Sauce: where to buy, history and more explored

Arby's is back to making your at-home eating fun and rewarding with its new Crinkle Fries and Horsey Sauce. Crinkle Fries, which received a lot of attention when they first came out last year, is now available in grocery stores. They will be joined by two bottled sauces: the chain's Original sauce and Horsey sauce.

Crinkle fries are made with crinkle-cut potatoes that are lightly battered and fried to perfection. The fries are seasoned with kosher salt and have a crispy texture, thanks to the ridges on them.

The crinkle fries will be available in ready-to-cook frozen packets of 22 oz and 40 oz. Customers can also find the two sauces along with the fries in the nearest Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons stores.

History of Arby's fries and the idea behind the new Crinkled fries

Arby's first restaurant opened in Ohio in 1964, selling only potato chips, roasted beef sandwiches, and beverages. The chain began expanding across the country in 1970 and is now in over 3300 locations. Sticking to its slogan "we have the meat," the fast-food chain serves a variety of meat dishes such as roasted beef sandwiches, turkey, ham, and chicken.

The chain has always attempted to be distinctive in its food, and its menu reflects this. The fast food restaurant is well-known for its fries. It has been serving Curly fries for a while, but last year it started serving Crinkled fries, which are crinkle-cut fries.

Arby's Crinkled fries quickly gained popularity among the chain's customers. As previously stated, the Crinkled Fries have a crinkle-cut shape and are seasoned with kosher salt, giving them a distinct salty potato flavor. The new fries, because of the ridges, stay warm and crispy for longer periods of time than straight fries.

While speaking with Inspire Brands, Neville Craw, V.P. of Culinary Innovation & Brand Executive Chef, shared the ideas behind Arby's Crinkled fries. He said:

"Our research, from a popularity standpoint, showed that crinkle fries seemed to have the most enjoyment and appeal to guests who wanted a different fry.”

Both fries are available as ready-to-cook frozen packets in grocery stores across the country.

What's in the Arby's Original and Horsey sauce?

The two sauces that will be hitting grocery stores along with the fries are some of the most popular sauces from the fast-food chain. The original sauce, which was widely sold in the chain's stores for a limited time, is a watered-down barbecue-type sauce. The original sauce resembles the chain's signature sauce, hence the name Arby's sauce.

Horsey sauce is a tangy white sauce made with horseradish as the base ingredient. The sauce also contains sugar and mayonnaise to help ease down the flavor of the spice. The unique sauce adds a kick to any food, but it pairs best with a beef sandwich.

The two sauces will be available in refrigerated bottles of 16 fl. oz. in packs of 2 and 6 at your local grocery store.

