Arby's launches Wagyu Steakhouse Burger: Release date, price, what does it taste like and everything to know about the latest edition 

Wagyu just landed on Arby's menu. The food joint revealed that it has finally added a burger to its menu with Wagyu patties.

The restaurant chain is famous for its delicious sandwiches but didn't sell any burgers until the latest addition. The two new products from the food joint are the Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger.

Arby's finally added burgers to their menu

Timothy James @geekitarian A new @Arbys burger was announced today and of course I ran right out to get one. I'm not even lying - this is hands down the best fast food burger that I've ever had. This is one of the best burgers I've had, period. It even looks great out of the wrapper. A new @Arbys burger was announced today and of course I ran right out to get one. I'm not even lying - this is hands down the best fast food burger that I've ever had. This is one of the best burgers I've had, period. It even looks great out of the wrapper. https://t.co/WqTVdJb03c

The Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger will be made up of a burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, red onion, tomato, and burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun. At the same time, the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger will include an extra helping of bacon and parmesan peppercorn ranch.

The burgers will contain 58% of American Wagyu and 48 % regular ground meat. It will weigh around 6.4 ounces, which is more than double the size of a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder.

Another big difference between a McDonald’s burger and the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is that the steakhouse burger will be cooked via the sous vide method. Sous vide is a process of cooking meat for a long time under low temperature, resulting in a juicier and more tender product.

Patrick Schwing, the chief marketing officer for the company, said in a statement:

"Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we’re taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly."

He added:

"As the meat experts, we’ve spent over two years of dedicated research and development to deliver a premium burger that redefines what’s possible from a drive-thru."

Slade Lee @RezSlade Why did arbys make a good fast food burger?? I'm shocked Why did arbys make a good fast food burger?? I'm shocked https://t.co/ONOgtSAasK

The prices of the burgers will change depending on the outlet's location. However, they will be close to $5.99. Customers can order it as a stand-alone item at participating US stores or with a meal between May 23 through July 31 until supplies last.

Arby's website describes their latest drop by saying:

"There are too many bad burgers out there, that's why Arby's created THIS burger with wagyu beef, cooked medium-well with a hint of pink."

What is American Wagyu?

American Wagyu is a kind of expensive beef created by crossbreeding cattle of Japanese Wagyu with American Angus. This version of meat is known for having a good balance of tenderness and meaty-beef flavor.

American Wagyu cattle are primarily fed corn and contain a lower fat content when compared to traditional Japanese Wagyu or Kobe beef.

Unlike its Japanese counterpart, American Wagyu doesn't provide a melt-in-the-mouth experience, but its robust flavor makes up for it.

A 6-ounce American Wagyu filet mignon can cost up to $69. Both kinds of beef are costly and provide better flavors than standard choice and prime grade beef.

Edited by Sayati Das