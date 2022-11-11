Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Cookie at Arby's: Price, nutritional facts, and details revealed

Reese's new Peanut Butter Cup Cookie from Arby's has broadened their selection of desserts.

Working towards the goal of "Inspiring Smiles Through Delightful Experiences," Arby's has managed to win hearts and satisfy tummies across the country till date. With a range of premium proteins and creative, crave-worthy sides like Curly Fries and Jamocha Shakes, the restaurant continues to fulfill its mission by celebrating its love for food.

Arby's @Arbys Chocolate+peanut butter+cookie, no tricks. We have the treats!Chocolate+peanut butter+cookie, no tricks. We have the treats! 🍪 Chocolate+peanut butter+cookie, no tricks. https://t.co/XRiogcPtJ4

Arby's Fast Crafted restaurant service offers a distinctive fusion of quickness and quality. The franchisor of the brand is Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc., a restaurant chain with its corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. With more than 3,500 locations in nine countries, the restaurant, which was founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand worldwide.

New Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookies from Arby's: Nutritional facts and more

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie is a soft peanut butter cookie topped with bits of chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups that are best enjoyed warm.

The suggested retail price for each cookie is $1.99, which is the same as the cost of the chain's well-known Salted Caramel & Chocolate Cookie.

A new dessert selection is currently being offered at all participating Arby's restaurants across the country. Here are some nutritional facts about Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Cookie:

Serving weight: 94 g

463 calories

229 calories from fat

25 grams of fat

11 grams of saturated fat

400 milligrams of sodium

54 grams of carbs

7 grams of protein

Arby's @Arbys Turns out, the moon isn’t made of cheese. It’s a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup cookie, which is *way* better. Turns out, the moon isn’t made of cheese. It’s a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup cookie, which is *way* better. https://t.co/5UAcUnO2rM

With its new Diablo sandwiches and loaded fries, the restaurant launched a spicy food challenge in Jan

Back in January, the restaurant briefly introduced the Diablo Dare Chicken Sandwich, dipping its toes in hot water. Brand-new Diablo Loaded Fries and Diablo Dare Roast Beef Sandwich were served with it.

The roast beef and chicken sandwiches are each considered four sources of heat. The blazing hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapenos, Diablo BBQ sauce, and toasted red chipotle bread lend the snacks their spiciness. The Loaded Fries are topped with cheddar cheese sauce, fire-roasted jalapenos, hot spice, and Diablo BBQ sauce. The Diablo items became available on October 24.

On November 11, Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), the owner and operator of RB American Arby's restaurants around the greater St. Louis region, will pay tribute to all veterans and active-duty service members.

Veterans and active duty personnel can take advantage of the offer by visiting the nearest FRG-owned Arby's restaurant in uniform or with verification of their U.S. military service.

Poll : 0 votes