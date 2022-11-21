Yogurtland 2022 Holiday line-up: Flavors, prices, deals, and other details explored

Yogurtland is gearing up for the festive season with its new Holiday line-up.

The yogurt chain will be adding two new holiday flavors to its menu for a limited time. Available in stores starting November 15, the two new flavors - Snickerdoodle and Chocolate Peppermint Cookie - will be available for a limited time.

Customers can place their orders at the chain's stores, or through the Yogurtland website and app for pick-up and deliveries.

The yogurt chain took to its website to announce the big news to its customers, with Brittany Knollmiller, Head of Marketing, saying:

"We're excited for our guests to enjoy a taste of the holidays with our classic Snickerdoodle and Chocolate Peppermint Cookie flavors"

What's in Yogurtland's new Holiday-line up?

Cookies and cakes have long dominated the holidays. With almost every household baking a few batches of cookies every holiday season, it wouldn't be wrong to say that American holidays are driven by these sweet treats. Taking inspiration from these scenarios, fast food chains have now started improvising their menu to include festive flavors.

As a result, cookie-based drinks and shakes have become a common norm over the last few years. With Yogurtland joining the fray, things have started looking a bit more refreshing and fun for cookie lovers in the country.

Here's a complete breakdown of everything included in the Holiday line-up:

Snickerdoodle

Yogurtland's Snickerdoodle yogurt carries the true spirit of the holiday with its classic snickerdoodle cookie flavors.

Featuring sweet and creamy yogurt, and snickerdoodle cookie notes with a hint of cinnamon, the Snickerdoodle yogurt starts at a suggested price of $7.50 for a regular-sized cup that carries around 360 calories.

Chocolate Peppermint Cookie

Combine the richness of chocolate with the sweet freshness of peppermint, and you'll have the Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Yogurt.

It features classic holiday cookies in a scoopable avatar, with the perfect balance between peppermint and chocolate in a creamy and velvety cup of yogurt. Customers can get the Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Yogurt at a starting price of $7.50.

Sugar and Spice Cup

Although it joined the menu with the Holiday line-up, the Sugar and Spice Cup isn't a different flavor, but a special variant of the Yogurtland Snickerdoodle yogurt.

It is essentially the Snickerdoodle Yogurt, but with limited-time toppings - Holiday Gummies and Daelmans Stroopwafels. The Sugar and Spice Cup is available at a suggested price of $7.50.

The Sugar and Spice Cup is exclusively available through the Yogurtland website and mobile app. Customers willing to try the special may place the order through the phone app at their nearest store.

Toppings

Yogurtland @Yogurtland ‘Tis the season to cozy up to our classic Snickerdoodle and velvety Chocolate Peppermint Cookie flavors. Which are you swirling first? Our holiday line-up is here‘Tis the season to cozy up to our classic Snickerdoodle and velvety Chocolate Peppermint Cookie flavors. Which are you swirling first? #yogurtland Our holiday line-up is here❄ ‘Tis the season to cozy up to our classic Snickerdoodle and velvety Chocolate Peppermint Cookie flavors. Which are you swirling first? #yogurtland https://t.co/3WtsodZOrd

The chain also has a really long list of extra toppings that customers can add to the holiday line-up (including additional costs) while placing the order:

Fruits, Berries and Nuts: Banana, Kiwi, Lychee, Mango, Maraschino Cherries, Pineapple, Strawberries, Almonds (Sliced), Peanuts (Chopped)

Cookies, Cereals, and Brownies: Brownie Bites, Captain Crunch Cereal, Cheesecake Bites, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cookie Dough Bites, Crushed Oreo Pieces, Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookie, Granola Oats & Honey Cereal (Organic), Nabisco Nilla Wafer Cookie, Fruity Pebbles Cereal

Chocolates, Candies: Bubble Burst Mango, Bubble Burst Strawberry, Butterfinger (Chopped), Chocolate Caramel Cups (Mini), Chocolate Toffee Flakes, Gummi Bears, Hershey's Semi-Sweet Mini Chocolate Chips, Hershey's White Chocolate Chips, M&M's (Mini), Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Reese's Pieces (Mini), Sour Gummi Worms, Sour Patch Kids

Syrups and Sauce: Chocolate Fudge Sauce (Hot), Chocolate Shell Sauce, Marshmallow Sauce, Raspberry Sauce, Reese's Peanut Butter Sauce, Salted Caramel Sauce

Others - Mochi, Shredded Coconut, Yogurtland Sprinkles, Yogurt Chips, Sweetened Condensed Milk

Founded in February 2006, Yogurtland is an American multinational frozen yogurt franchise. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the frozen yogurt chain has over 10 stores in the United States and over 100 stores around the world.

The chain specializes in self-serving frozen yogurt, ice cream, shakes, sorbet, and plant-based treats, amongst other items. Considered the pioneer of the self-serve format, Yogurtland has been giving customers the opportunity to customize their flavors and toppings for the last 14 years.

Poll : 0 votes