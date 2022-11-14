What are the ingredients of Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Tortilla Soup? Details explored as brand brings back the iconic dish along with Peppermint Chip Milkshake

Chick-fil-A is all set to warm up your winters with its special seasonal item - the Chicken Tortilla Soup. Available in all participating locations for a limited time, the Chicken Tortilla Soup is filled with the goodness of chicken and veggies.

The chain has been serving the heart-warming dish every year since 2012, thus making it a holiday tradition for fans. The annual favorite will be available in your nearest stores starting November 14. Also returning this year is the limited-time Peppermint Chip Milkshake, which will be available to order along with the Chicken Tortilla Soup.

Seasonal items Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup (Image via Chick-fil-A)

Customers can order both the items via dine-in or pick-up. It will also be available for deliveries until stock lasts. The fast-food chain recently took to its website to announce the seasonal return of the Chicken Tortilla Soup, stating:

"Holiday favorites return to the menu for a limited time, starting November 14."

Chick-fil-A's winter specials: What goes into the making of the Tortilla Soup and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake?

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Filled with the warmth of chicken and the goodness of veggies, Chick-fil-A's Chicken Tortilla Soup has been a hit among customers for the last 10 years. The ingredients of the soup have never been altered and are as original as the first bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup served in 2012.

The heart-warming soup contains shredded chicken breast pieces and beans cooked in a creamy base along with lots of green veggies. The chain uses both black and navy blue beans, with a special blend of spices in the soup.

Habibti 💋💕 @Killa_TheRasta I could cry, the chicken tortilla soup is back at Chick-fil-A 🥹 I could cry, the chicken tortilla soup is back at Chick-fil-A 🥹💗

The special flavor of the soup comes from the two types of chicken that the chain uses in the soup - spicy and original. The soup is served with seasoned corn and tortillas, and is available in two serving options - cup and bowl.

Peppermint Chip Milkshake

Breaking all records since its launch in 2008, the sales of the Peppermint Chip Milkshake in 2021 were the highest of all time.

The fan-favorite drink features Chick-fil-A's Icedream - hand spun to perfection - along with chips of Peppermint bark. The iconic drink is served with a topping of creamy whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Peppermint Chip Milkshake (Image via Chick-fill-A)

It must be noted that the chain does not provide whipped cream topping and cherry for pick-up or delivery orders.

Chick-fil-A is one of the largest fast food chains in the country, with a total of 2,861 restaurants. The chain started operations back in 1946 with chicken sandwiches, and has become the largest specialization in the category.

The holiday specials at the chain are available only for a limited time, so customers are best advised to visit their nearest Chick-fil-A restaurant at the earliest to enjoy these winter delicacies.

