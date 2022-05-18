Chick-fil-A Tennessee restaurant offers free food for finding "disappeared" sign 

A Tennessee Chick-fil-A restaurant is missing a sign displayed in front of the joint and is offering free food for a whole year (in the form of 52 digital offer cards) as a reward to anyone who returns it.

The restaurant in question is located at Hunter's Crossing in Alcoa, Tennessee. In a Facebook post on Monday, the restaurant sent out a public call for help from all the residents of the small locale to help them recover the missing half of their double-sided sign.

Chick-fil-A announces reward for returning their missing sign

Posting a picture of the missing sign, the Alcoa joint captioned their Facebook post:

“We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it! Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions. We are awarding our finder Chick-fil-A for a year (52 digital offer cards) when the sign is returned.”

Anybody with any information on the sign's whereabouts is encouraged to call the restaurant at 865-919-4786. The joint also extended their gratitude towards all those that were helping them and partaking in the hunt for the "disappeared" sign.

The franchise's joint is located in the fairly small city of Alcoa, south of Knoxville, which has a population of around 10,500. Given its small capacity, the residents of Alcoa have already made a few speculations of where the missing sign might have disappeared to.

Residents of Alcoa speculate that the sign was blown off during a storm (Image via Getty Images)

A Facebook user, Brittany Ann Mather, commented under the post:

"I noticed it during the last storm when everyone had lost power & the accident happen[ed] in front of [the] cracker barrel. Good luck hope it's returned soon."

Another user, Ryan Toby, wrote:

"Thought the storm blew it off. Lots of damages around town."

A few others also chimed in, backing the theory that the sign was last sighted "upsidedown on the bottom of that hill" after being blown off by a storm. An employee from the fast food restaurant told the New York Post that the sign still hadn't been returned as of Tuesday night.

Other new Chick-fil-A offers

In other news, Chick-fil-A heralded this spring season with an exciting new twist on their beloved Sunjoy drink — the Cloudberry Sunjoy. This seasonal drink is "infused with one of the rarest berries in the northern hemisphere" and promises a refreshing zing.

Contrasting sweetness with tartness, Cloudberry Sunjoy features hints of raspberries, mangoes, apricots, and passionfruit flavors. The vibrant red and orange gradient drink blends the cloudberry and cherry blossom flavor profiles with the fast food joint's signature Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea.

Leslie Neslage, Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. demystified what this mysterious cloudberry is, stating:

“We imagine our new Cloudberry Sunjoy beverage will have most people asking, ‘What is a cloudberry? Grown in colder climates of the U.S. and Canada, the cloudberry has a unique flavor that is like a crossover between a raspberry and red currant, making it standout from other berries and pairs perfectly with our classic Sunjoy.”

Cloudberry Sunjoy is available in small beverage sizes, by the gallon, and in 16-ounce bottles at participating restaurants nationwide since April 25.

