WATCH: Video shows Chick-fil-A worker saving woman by tackling suspected carjacker to the ground

The Okaloosa County's Sheriff released a video of a Chick-fil-A employee thwarting an attempted carjacking in California, on September 15.

As per WGNTV, member of the staff in the incident has been identified as Mykel Gordon. TMZ reported that the suspected carjacker has been identified as 43-year-old William Branch.

Tea Party Patriots



This is what a hero looks like



BREAKING: A Chick-fil-A worker in Florida took down a would-be carjacker, after the thief stole car keys from a mom holding her baby.

In the video, Branch can be seen in the Chick-fil-A parking lot armed with a stick, aggressively snatching the keys of a 43-year-old woman who is seen also carrying a baby. After the woman begins screaming, Mykel Gordon sprints to the scene before tackling Branch and struggling with him on the ground.

Allegedly, Gordon sustained punches from the suspect before eventually restraining him. Bystanders at the scene called the police, who arrived shortly after. William Branch has been charged with charges of carjacking with a weapon. He is currently under police custody.

Details of the attempted carjacking at Chick-fil-A

According to WGNTV, an anonymous Chick-fil-A employee reported that even before the attempted car jacking, suspect William Branch had been behaving disruptively in the restaurant, prompting the staff at the fast food chain to keep an eye on him.

Olivia Iverson



"This is the HERO!" The Chick-fil-A location identified the employee as Mykel Gordon. "At Chick-fil-A our mission is to 'Serve' and today Mykel took it further……to 'Save.'"

In an official statement, Matthew Sexton, the operator of the Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A, commended the actions of the heroic employee, saying:

“We’re so relieved that our guests and team members are safe following this alarming incident. I’m grateful for my amazing team member, Mykel Gordon, who so selflessly jumped in to intervene and help our guests. I couldn’t be prouder of his incredible act of care."

On Twitter, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office echoed this sentiment. Their online statement read:

"A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!"

Online netizens also noted Gordon's actions, with many describing him as a hero on social platforms such as Reddit.

No Thank you!



Hey, Chick-fil-A you have to get this kid a promotion or a raise, he displayed his good and kind heartedness that people are missing now a days. He didn't have to help, but yet he went out and helped the mom and her baby!

One user, PointOfFingers, wrote:

"The video is amazing, that young guy has got some wrestling moves! The carjacker lost all his fight. I hope he has a bonus coming from Chick-Fil-A."

Many others noted that several fast food restaurants have a 'no-conflict policy', which means their employees are not supposed to engage with suspected criminals.

One user, Jubei612, wrote:

"Hope the kid didn't get fired like others who stop crimes ."

Another, DarkSideClassic, noted:

"Twenty some years ago I was working at McDonald's and this drunk kid came in and tried to rob the store with a BB-gun. I laughed and asked are you serious right now. Later the store manager came in and wrote me up for not handing over the money."

Who else hopes that as he subdued the would-be carjacker, he hit them with a: "my pleasure"?

However, considering all the positive response Mykel Gordon is receiving from authorities and managers at the fast food chain, it seems as though he will most-likely not face negative consequences for stopping the alleged carjacking.

