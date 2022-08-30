WATCH: Video shows DC woman yelling at armed attacker to defend herself

A Washington DC woman recently fought off an alleged armed carjacker when she dared him to shoot her instead of giving up her keys. The woman has been identified as Iris Bond Gill.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Iris Bond faced a gun-wielding intruder and refused to hand over her car keys, eventually forcing him to back away. The incident, which took place at 10th street NE, DC, at around 3 pm on Tuesday, was caught on a neighbour's home security camera.

The video eventually surfaced on 'Popville,' a community website.

This video is making the rounds, showing a woman standing her ground to an attempted armed suspect. I spoke w/the victim today, who's not encouraging this response.

It is important to note that police recommend complying with armed attackers in order to prevent an escalation.

What exactly happened during the confrontation at DC

At around 3:20 pm on Tuesday, a mask-wearing suspect approached Iris Bond Gill in a DC neighborhood just after she had parked her car and stepped out. Footage from the surveillance camera shows that Gill had been searching for something in her purse when the attacker approached her from behind and demanded her possessions.

She further stated that the suspect had a gun and had allegedly threatened to shoot her.

I will say now, the victim told me the hardest part of watching this video was watching herself distracted, not paying attention to her surroundings as she was digging in her bag in the beginning of this video.

Caught off guard, Iris initially dropped her bag and briefly put her hands up out of terror when the assailant aimed a gun at her. However, when the attacker started demanding the keys to her car, she told him to back off. When he refused to do so, and kept insisting, Iris tauntingly said:

"Shoot me."

The challenge caused the suspect to back off a little but he then motioned for her to hand him her bag. When she refused to do that as well, the suspect eventually fled the scene.

Speaking about the incident, Iris told Fox 5:

"You know, it’s really complicated to think about now. I don’t exactly remember, but I know...I knew I was in danger. And so I just threw off my bag and just prepared to be confrontational."

She continued, saying:

"I’ve seen the video and, to be honest, I saw a young man in front of me. And I saw in him, I think what I’ve seen a lot of young people I’ve worked with over the years. And in some way, I think I went into almost a chastising mode with him as well."

Resportedly, after Gill contacted the police to report the incident in Northeast DC, responding officers informed her that it was the fourth attempt at an armed carjacking that day in the area, which is located near NoMa and the H Street corridor.

Gill also claimed that the DC suspect was surprised by her boldness and backed away slowly, almost disappearing from the view of the camera. She described,

"“I tend to think that … you match people’s energy [and] what they bring you. It tends to work out that if people are nice and kind of sweet, I’m totally that way back. And if they’re not, then I'll try to meet them there. And that’s basically what I did. He came up really strong, and I came on strong back.”

According to statistics from the Metropolitan Police Department, carjackings have increased 28% per year to date in the District. Armed carjackings have increased 35% citywide year to date and account for roughly 73% of carjackings in the District over the same period.

