73-year-old woman dragged to death in horrific New Orleans carjacking video

New Orleans Police have announced that they have arrested four teenagers suspected of carjacking a 73-year-old woman and dragging her to death. The incident occurred during the afternoon on Monday in the 300 block of North Scott Street.

Law enforcement said that when they arrived, they located the victim, Linda Frickey, who was lying on the ground unresponsive. The woman had reportedly suffered “from her arm being dismembered from her body.”

The victim was dragged from the car for more than a block before being dislodged by the vehicle. Though neighbors pleaded for the car to be stopped, they were unsuccessful.

Todd Ecker, one of the witnesses to the act, told WDSU that he attempted to stop the teenagers as they drove away. He said:

“I got out of my vehicle screaming, ‘stop, stop, you are dragging someone.’ He took off with the vehicle, still dragging her. Reckless. No care for human beings at all.”

By the time the emergency medical technicians arrived, the septuagenarian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said the woman was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance before the attack. Linda’s sister-in-law, Kathy Richard, told local news channel WDSU that the former was coming out of her building to put something in her car, but “she got tangled in her seatbelt because they did not give her time to get out.”

The violent act was committed by four teenagers who have been taken into custody. Though the police have not released their details, anonymous sources told WVUE that the suspects included a boy who had just turned 17 and three other girls, one of whom is 16, while the other two were 15.

As the investigation continues, family members of Linda Frickey have been speaking out. Kathy Richard told WDSU that Frickey was a good person who did not deserve what happened to her. She continued:

“She would have helped anyone off the streets. She would have given them the car if they had just given her the chance to step away. It is disgusting. You have a 73-year-old woman just at her job. Putting things in the car. They dragged her. No forethought. Dismembered her. Why? She was just a good person.”

Somebody knows who these people are! I jus want y'all to take a sec & imagine if it was your mom who was dragged until her arm was severed.

The victim’s sister Jenny Griffin has demanded that the teenager’s parents be held accountable following the death. She said:

“It is disgusting. When is it going to stop? That is what they target? Old ladies, it is cowardly. It’s evil. The parents need to be held accountable.”

New Orleans Police Department arrests teenage suspects in woman’s killing

According to Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, the teenagers will be charged with second-degree murder. They also stated that they were able to catch the suspects after they released photos.

The parents of two of the suspects notified law enforcement immediately. Ferguson said:

“The parents of one 15-year-old female immediately called our investigators and turned their daughter in.”

The parents of another teenager approached the police and provided more information which led to the arrests.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams told FOX Television Stations:

“What occurred to 73-year-old Linda Frickey was heinous and unthinkable. While we will allow the NOPD to complete a thorough investigation, any and all persons that the evidence shows participated in the murder of this elder will be prosecuted to the absolute fullest extent of the law.”

Linda Frickey was married with children. She was one of seven children and had five sisters with at least three grandchildren.

