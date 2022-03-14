Who is Gary Cabana? Moma stabbing suspect rants on social media after attack video goes viral 

A suspect named Gary Cabana has claimed online that he was framed for a stabbing incident at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, and bashed the museum for banning him before the attacks while also commenting on how cops failed to aprehend him.

Cabana, who allegedly plunged a knife into the back and collar bones of two museum employees before fleeing with the knife, erupted on social media on March 13. In a post, he called the allegations against him a "total frame job" by museum authorities.

In the post, he alleged that he has bipolar disorder, and then went on to say that museum security did not escort him from the premises for the two days he allegedly "acted up."

He then ranted about a woman named Barbara who shushed him when he laughed during a comedy film. Calling her a "menace," he said that there were no disruptions as everyone claimed and people are interviewing the woman who, according to him, is lying.

Cabana did not reveal further details about the identity of the woman aside from the online allegations that he made.

Who is Gary Cabana and why is he on the run?

Chantee Lans @ChanteeLans



NYPD identified him as 60y/o Gary Cabana. Police say he was denied entry because his membership was revoked over 2 previous disorderly conduct incidents

Surveillance video shows a man jumping over the reception desk at the Museum of Modern Art & stabbing 2 employees
NYPD identified him as 60y/o Gary Cabana. Police say he was denied entry because his membership was revoked over 2 previous disorderly conduct incidents

60-year-old Gary Cabana is a New York native. On March 12, a new video released by police shows two workers at the Museum of Modern Art being stabbed viciously

CBS2 reported that the museum was closed on March 13 and police are still seeking the suspect.

In a chilling video, Cabana, the suspect, jumps behind the reception desk and repeatedly lunges towards two workers, stabbing two of them, a man and a woman.

According to police, the suspect became irate after learning that two previous incidents of disorderly conduct had revoked his membership. Due to this, he wasn't allowed to see the film.

The attack occurred just after 4 p.m. Cellphone video obtained by CBS2 shows the chaos that ensued after the attack as people fled to safety while police searched for the suspect.

On the morning of March 13, police released three photos of the suspect. Two photos show Cabana wearing a surgical mask.

As of now, the police are still searching for the perpetrator. They also informed that the victims, both aged 24, were rushed to Bellevue Hospital in a stable condition.

