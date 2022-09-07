WATCH: Video shows Michigan man running over suspect in Dearborn Heights carjacking attempt

In the wee hours of September 4, two would-be Michigan carjackers entered a truck fight when one of them was being run over by their target and allegedly carried a gun with them in a Dearborn Heights carjacking attempt.

Reportedly, police are looking for the second man, who fired four rounds as the intended carjack victim fled for his life in a neighborhood close to Beech Daly and McDonald Street. The first suspect is in detention and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital in Michigan.

Dearborn Heights carjacking attempt case in Michigan explored

Based on sources, the criminal act was documented on camera and shared on social media. The clip revealed that at around 5:30 am on Sunday, a pick-up truck came into a driveway in Michigan and a person walked up to the parked truck a few seconds later.

Following that, when the motorist squealed out of the driveway, evidently terrified for their life, footage captured the reverse lights turning on.

Shortly after, the suspected accomplice of one of the attempted carjackers was allegedly knocked over by the vehicle they were trying to steal as he pulled out a revolver and fired multiple bullets while fleeing.

A resident, Lashawnda Miles reportedly witnessed the incident and stated:

"I left 10 minutes early. The next thing I know, the detectives are telling me, had I stayed an extra 10 minutes, my car would have been hit. I probably would have been hit in it, because I’m getting in it at that time."

She continued:

"When I saw the tire marks on the grass, I thought someone was just driving fast and just ran up on it."

Reportedly, the gunfire did not result in any injuries, but at least one bullet made it into a nearby house and lodged in a wall on the inside. Miles added:

"Whoever got hurt trying to do what they were trying to do, that’s scary. And i’m glad no one else got hurt."

What is Carjacking?

Carjacking is a very serious criminal offense, regardless of the circumstances of the case. It is the theft of an empty vehicle, and the offenders are likely to face charges against joyriding or grand theft auto. However, significantly more severe criminal charges are brought against someone who forcibly removes people from a car in order to steal it.

According to Michigan law, a weapon is not required for carjacking charges to be filed. Carjacking offenses that involve force, violence, or the threat of either force or violence can result in harsh penalties.

The suburb of Detroit, Dearborn Heights, has 55,630 residents. Dearborn Heights is located in Wayne County. Dearborn Heights has a large population, typically consisting of families and young professionals.

