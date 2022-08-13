Cherry Bullet’s lightstick gets confiscated at an airport again

A Cherry Bullet fan unfortunately had to bid goodbye to their precious lightstick at the airport once again. On July 31, TikTok user @aar_n98 posted a video of how they were asked to "throw away" the lightstick. They mentioned that they tried explaining to the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) what a K-pop lightstick means, but to no avail.
The issue arose because of the lightstick’s design. The cherry-red and white color lightstick resembles a toy gun. The action of placing batteries inside it is also similar to loading a gun. The airport security, with its strict rules for safety and the welfare of society, asked the fan to throw it away.
K-pop lightsticks and airport security: A Cherry Bullet fan had to throw away their lightstick because it resembled a ghost gun
One of the key parts in enjoying any K-pop group’s music is owning lightsticks. It’s at times wielded as a tool to flaunt and prove that one is a true fan. The charm of the lightstick rests on its unique design, tailored for each group, and, naturally, its expensive cost. However, some lightstick designs have previously fallen into trouble at the airport.
Cherry Bullet’s toy gun lightstick is the latest to be added to the list. Tiktok user @aar_98 posted a video mentioning that they tried to explain to security what a lightstick was for nearly 15 minutes but eventually had to throw it out. The group’s lightstick resembled a ghost gun, or 3D gun, which is a potential threat.
Ghost guns can be easily manufactured and do not require a license from a purchaser. From minors to adults, anyone can buy it without a background check. However, these ghost guns are real guns that can use live bullets and injure people.
For the TSA, the Cherry Bullet lightstick might have resembled a potential threat too. Not all airport security asked passengers to throw it away. On Twitter, another fan, user @flover_val, shared that security stopped her for her Cherry Bullet lightstick too. However, her tweets suggest that she was able to travel with it.
Another fan couldn’t travel with the lightstick but was given the option to pick it up when they returned. Meanwhile, other fans commented that security stopping to check the gun-style lightstick was inevitable.
Moreover, the Love So Sweet group’s fandom knew they were going to get into trouble some day the moment the group unveiled their lightstick design in February of this year.
Fans have tried multiple times to be cautious regarding lightsticks while traveling. In the past, TSA’s official Instagram account even uploaded a public service announcement asking K-pop fans to call the lightstick as a “lightstick” and not any other name. They even tagged BTS’ official account. The K-pop septet's lightstick is named ARMY Bomb.
In other news, the seven-member girl group Cherry Bullet performed a thrilling set at the MIK Festival 2022 in London on July 30.