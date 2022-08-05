Fans come to Jay Park's defense amid false allegations of racial slur use

MOMMAE singer Jay Park was accused of using a racial slur at the recently concluded 'MIK Festival 2022' concert in London. It was only after a number of fans came to the rapper's defense that the rumors were dispelled.

The MIK Festival 2022 is one of England's most significant celebrations of Korean music. The two-day MIK Festival, which stands for Made In Korea Festival, was billed as "the biggest outdoor K-pop festival in Europe ever” and took place on July 30 and 31 in London's Southwark Park.

With one day dedicated to K-pop and another to Korean Hip Hop, this year's prestigious festival saw performances from the biggest artists in the business.

Apart from Jay Park, the two-day festival also featured other rappers, including Jessi, Dok2, LOCO, Lee Hi, Epik High, GRAY, and pH-1. The K-pop day saw performances from Red Velvet, Suho, Pentagon, Viviz, Cherry Bullet, Holland, and Billie.

More (salty) tears @aomgh1ghrarea Jay Park’s MIK Festival setlist. 18 songs 🥲 Honestly he performed a-lot of songs for 1 hour show Jay Park’s MIK Festival setlist. 18 songs 🥲 Honestly he performed a-lot of songs for 1 hour show🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/JlFGFMHuzo

On the second day of the festival, on July 31, rumors about Jaw Park allegedly using the N-word during his performance started floating.

Jay Park disproved the allegations

Not long after Park's performance, the rapper serenaded the audience with an intense one-hour performance of some of his best numbers, including DNA, MOMMAE and Solo. A netizen, who was presumably in the audience, posted on social media, claiming that the rapper had said,

"Shout out 2 a n**** wassup."

Given the magnitude of the accusations, a few fans were shocked. However, it did not take long for the truth to come out. While other audience members denied the accusation, the original poster admitted that she misheard what was said.

The post, though not deleted, resulted in the original poster receiving a lot of criticism for spreading rumors.

仿生小鴉 @Crowwwwow ‍ ‍ ‍ @JAYBUMAOM @JAYBUMAOM Don't say that! You are the best! All the people who hate you are jealous of your talent and achievements! Don't worry about them! You just need to keep shining on the stage! We love you forever! @JAYBUMAOM Don't say that! You are the best! All the people who hate you are jealous of your talent and achievements! Don't worry about them! You just need to keep shining on the stage! We love you forever!😭❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥@JAYBUMAOM https://t.co/E6mqD7Xhc7

Cee Cee @xixic89 @JAYBUMAOM ppl nowadays just jump at every opportunity to cancel/hate on others w/o any due diligence research or critical thinking or at least some understanding of different perspectives/circumstances? And what happened to redemption and forgiving grace? So very sad. You take care Jay @JAYBUMAOM ppl nowadays just jump at every opportunity to cancel/hate on others w/o any due diligence research or critical thinking or at least some understanding of different perspectives/circumstances? And what happened to redemption and forgiving grace? So very sad. You take care Jay

Need To Know, baby: Cami♡ @Shway_Bum



You are the best person that can exist, you do not deserve to give explanations to people who only want to see you badly. love you @JAYBUMAOM As long as I exist, Jay will have someone who defends him and loves him very much.You are the best person that can exist, you do not deserve to give explanations to people who only want to see you badly. love you @JAYBUMAOM As long as I exist, Jay will have someone who defends him and loves him very much. You are the best person that can exist, you do not deserve to give explanations to people who only want to see you badly. love you

Natacha • Zayas @Zayas_L0ve and you KILLED your performance! So that you for going the extra mile for us!

And also THANK YOU for the autograph and picture! You’ve made my life complete ha @JAYBUMAOM I was at the concert and EVERYONE else at the festival can CONFIRM you did NOT use a racial slur!and you KILLED your performance! So that you for going the extra mile for us!And also THANK YOU for the autograph and picture! You’ve made my life complete ha @JAYBUMAOM I was at the concert and EVERYONE else at the festival can CONFIRM you did NOT use a racial slur! 😒 and you KILLED your performance! So that you for going the extra mile for us! And also THANK YOU for the autograph and picture! You’ve made my life complete ha ❤️

Shortly after, the rapper himself addressed the allegations on Twitter. Jay Park posted a clip of the performance, along with a remark. He stated that he had shouted out "Dua Lipa" and not the n-word as it was alleged.

"London was awesome, and yes, I shouted out Dua Lipa because we're in the UK."

JAY BUM PARK @JAYBUMAOM London was awesome and yes i shouted out Dua Lipa cause we in the UK haha. London was awesome and yes i shouted out Dua Lipa cause we in the UK haha. 🙏❤️🇬🇧 London was awesome and yes i shouted out Dua Lipa cause we in the UK haha. https://t.co/oHtUzEZaqS

He also addressed the original poster, saying that people have always made up stuff about him, which doesn't bother him. However, Jay Park did ask his haters not to hate his fans.

JAY BUM PARK @JAYBUMAOM I know its a like a trend to hate on me but dont hate on my fans. You guys prolly have more in common than not. Crazy ppl will blatantly make shit up about me. Hate me or love me wish u health and happiness. Once again thank you London I know its a like a trend to hate on me but dont hate on my fans. You guys prolly have more in common than not. Crazy ppl will blatantly make shit up about me. Hate me or love me wish u health and happiness. Once again thank you London🙏❤️🇬🇧 https://t.co/W6KNdQkqb9

JAY BUM PARK @JAYBUMAOM Im a big boy he can handle it 🤙 Im a big boy he can handle it 🤙 https://t.co/RiI7oBx9oI

In the past, the rapper has received undeserved hate for several things, including a meeting with BTS Maknae Jungkook.

Meanwhile, the MIK Festival 2022 was also a celebration of K-fashion, K-lifestyle, K-culture, street food, drinks, dance, and music. The MIK Festival was the most recent K-pop festival to come to London this year, following the very successful HallyuPopFest London 2022.

