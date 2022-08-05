Fans come to Jay Park's defense amid false allegations of racial slur use

MOMMAE singer Jay Park was accused of using a racial slur at the recently concluded 'MIK Festival 2022' concert in London. It was only after a number of fans came to the rapper's defense that the rumors were dispelled.
The MIK Festival 2022 is one of England's most significant celebrations of Korean music. The two-day MIK Festival, which stands for Made In Korea Festival, was billed as "the biggest outdoor K-pop festival in Europe ever” and took place on July 30 and 31 in London's Southwark Park.
With one day dedicated to K-pop and another to Korean Hip Hop, this year's prestigious festival saw performances from the biggest artists in the business.
Apart from Jay Park, the two-day festival also featured other rappers, including Jessi, Dok2, LOCO, Lee Hi, Epik High, GRAY, and pH-1. The K-pop day saw performances from Red Velvet, Suho, Pentagon, Viviz, Cherry Bullet, Holland, and Billie.
On the second day of the festival, on July 31, rumors about Jaw Park allegedly using the N-word during his performance started floating.
Jay Park disproved the allegations
Not long after Park's performance, the rapper serenaded the audience with an intense one-hour performance of some of his best numbers, including DNA, MOMMAE and Solo. A netizen, who was presumably in the audience, posted on social media, claiming that the rapper had said,
"Shout out 2 a n**** wassup."
Given the magnitude of the accusations, a few fans were shocked. However, it did not take long for the truth to come out. While other audience members denied the accusation, the original poster admitted that she misheard what was said.
The post, though not deleted, resulted in the original poster receiving a lot of criticism for spreading rumors.
Shortly after, the rapper himself addressed the allegations on Twitter. Jay Park posted a clip of the performance, along with a remark. He stated that he had shouted out "Dua Lipa" and not the n-word as it was alleged.
"London was awesome, and yes, I shouted out Dua Lipa because we're in the UK."
He also addressed the original poster, saying that people have always made up stuff about him, which doesn't bother him. However, Jay Park did ask his haters not to hate his fans.
In the past, the rapper has received undeserved hate for several things, including a meeting with BTS Maknae Jungkook.
Meanwhile, the MIK Festival 2022 was also a celebration of K-fashion, K-lifestyle, K-culture, street food, drinks, dance, and music. The MIK Festival was the most recent K-pop festival to come to London this year, following the very successful HallyuPopFest London 2022.