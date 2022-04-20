"Peace and love": Jay Park responds to hate after his meeting with BTS' Jungkook

Jay Park's recent hangout session with BTS’ Jungkook created ripples on the internet as the K-pop idols shared casual selfies together after meeting up with each other.
Jay posted two pictures on social media with Jungkook, both having slightly different captions. In one of the pictures, the two idols can be seen standing in a recording studio, which naturally led to speculations of a possible collaboration.
However, Jay seems to have received criticism for his pictures, as many netizens pointed out that the he had previously called the K-pop industry “manufactured” and “inauthentic." His meeting with Jungkook was thus hypocritical, opined many. After noticing the backlash, Jay chose to react maturely. His calm response with multiple heart emojis stated:
“Hope everyone keeps safe and healthy. Peace and love to all humans.”
Netizens throw shade after Jay Park uploads picture with BTS' Jungkook
On April 19, 2022, Jay Park posted pictures of himself with BTS’ Jungkook on his official social media accounts. In the pictures, the duo can be seen posing in a recording studio which sent fans into a frenzy.
Jay gave two different captions on the two social media platforms, but both praised Jungkook for his extraordinary skills. He complimented the maknae for his talent, mindset and kindness.
The Instagram post was captioned,
"After meeting JK, I can definitely see why they get so much love. Humble ambitious and talented 🇰🇷🇰🇷."
Jay's Twitter caption read,
"Bro is super humble, ambitious and talented. I can definitely see why they get so much love. JK is a dope genuine person."
BTS’ Jungkook also reshared Jay Park’s Instagram post on his official social media platform with a fire emoji. Upon seeing their adorable interaction, fans of both the idols swooned and were joyful. Many were hoping that a possible collaboration between the two pop stars might happen soon.
Negative reactions
Several fans were left unhappy because they found Jay to be hypocritical in his actions.They called out Jay for the negative statements he had made regarding the K-pop industry and the artists prior.
Netizens directed hate comments and accused Jay of now using K-pop idols for popularity and recognition after having previously called the industry “manufactured'' and “inauthentic." Jay debuted as the leader of K-pop boy group 2PM before leaving JYP Entertainment to begin his career as a soloist and launch a business.
Meanwhile, some angry fans also edited the pictures by removing Jay Park from Jungkook’s side. They replaced his face with other K-pop idols and celebrities like ENHYPEN’s Jay, BTS’ RM, SUGA, and more.
Since the controversy, Jay Park has responded to the backlash by tweeting that he only wishes the best for everyone. His calm clapback showed that the idol wasn't interested in blowing the situation out of proportion.
BTS to release new music
BTS wrapped up its four-day-long Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas on April 16 and safely returned to Seoul, South Korea on April 19. Group member RM stayed back in Las Vegas to finish his scheduled activities and landed in Korea on April 20.
The septet will now begin their preparation for the release of their fifth full-length album. The group announced the news on the last day of the PTD concert in Las Vegas via a big screen which featured the announcement video titled, We Are Bulletproof. The album is set to drop on June 10, 2022, and further information regarding the album will be released at a later date.