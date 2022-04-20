×
Create
Notifications

"Peace and love": Jay Park responds to hate after his meeting with BTS' Jungkook

A still of the K-pop idols (Image via @JAYBUMAOM/Twitter)
A still of the K-pop idols (Image via @JAYBUMAOM/Twitter)
Shania
Shania
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 20, 2022 09:56 PM IST
Feature

Jay Park's recent hangout session with BTS’ Jungkook created ripples on the internet as the K-pop idols shared casual selfies together after meeting up with each other.

Jay posted two pictures on social media with Jungkook, both having slightly different captions. In one of the pictures, the two idols can be seen standing in a recording studio, which naturally led to speculations of a possible collaboration.

Bro is super humble ambitious and talented. Can definitely see why they get so much love 🔥🔥🇰🇷 JK is a dope genuine person https://t.co/UqsWkIMaNM

However, Jay seems to have received criticism for his pictures, as many netizens pointed out that the he had previously called the K-pop industry “manufactured” and “inauthentic." His meeting with Jungkook was thus hypocritical, opined many. After noticing the backlash, Jay chose to react maturely. His calm response with multiple heart emojis stated:

“Hope everyone keeps safe and healthy. Peace and love to all humans.”
hope everyone keeps safe and healthy. peace and love to all humans ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍#jkhostagesituation

Netizens throw shade after Jay Park uploads picture with BTS' Jungkook

$3 $3 $3

On April 19, 2022, Jay Park posted pictures of himself with BTS’ Jungkook on his official social media accounts. In the pictures, the duo can be seen posing in a recording studio which sent fans into a frenzy.

Jay gave two different captions on the two social media platforms, but both praised Jungkook for his extraordinary skills. He complimented the maknae for his talent, mindset and kindness.

The Instagram post was captioned,

"After meeting JK, I can definitely see why they get so much love. Humble ambitious and talented 🇰🇷🇰🇷."

Jay's Twitter caption read,

"Bro is super humble, ambitious and talented. I can definitely see why they get so much love. JK is a dope genuine person."
[jungkook.97] instagram story 🐰 🔥 *reposted post below* twitter.com/btsinthemoment… https://t.co/OoyDyn1wRV

BTS’ Jungkook also reshared Jay Park’s Instagram post on his official social media platform with a fire emoji. Upon seeing their adorable interaction, fans of both the idols swooned and were joyful. Many were hoping that a possible collaboration between the two pop stars might happen soon.

Jay park. Jungkook. TOGETHER. I’m so happy 🥹 https://t.co/rE0yzzZOaD
jungkook with Jay Park 🏌‍♂️what ever makes you happy baby <3 https://t.co/NK4ToffqwH
@JAYBUMAOM One of the hottest images I’ve seen https://t.co/5QH3fG5Aei
He’s in Jay Park studio, collab I guess. Do your thing Jay, make them mad 😂 https://t.co/B13xuBnGOh

Negative reactions

Several fans were left unhappy because they found Jay to be hypocritical in his actions.They called out Jay for the negative statements he had made regarding the K-pop industry and the artists prior.

Netizens directed hate comments and accused Jay of now using K-pop idols for popularity and recognition after having previously called the industry “manufactured'' and “inauthentic." Jay debuted as the leader of K-pop boy group 2PM before leaving JYP Entertainment to begin his career as a soloist and launch a business.

Can't say the same about you. You've been talking about how kpop is manufactured and inauthentic for years and trying to put BTS in their place as kpop only artists instead of real musicians twitter.com/JAYBUMAOM/stat…
You are part of that crowd that looks down on them for not being self made artists and you contributed to that crowd's stereotyping of BTS as a kpop boy band with your interviews and your tweets and until you actually apologize for that you are nothing more than a leech
The only reason you're taking photos with Jungkook is to sell your soju and climb on their backs as you try to build your own kpop legacy you're a hypocrite and you will never be them
@95DIARY_ @JAYBUMAOM Oh man, you're so crazy. That's really funny. Thanks for the laugh.
@JAYBUMAOM Jk get back home… NOW https://t.co/eRW5P5KRk3
@JAYBUMAOM jk nooo runnnn https://t.co/4tdSZGISdp

Meanwhile, some angry fans also edited the pictures by removing Jay Park from Jungkook’s side. They replaced his face with other K-pop idols and celebrities like ENHYPEN’s Jay, BTS’ RM, SUGA, and more.

Edits made by Army using the jungkook and jay park's picture~A hilarious thread https://t.co/B4jmkg8RlS
@aldrik1306 @JAYBUMAOM Don't look at it, enjoy army edits twitter.com/yoobieneko/sta…
JUNGKOOK IS FINE EVERYBODY, HE'S WITH THE RIGHT JAY NOW 🙌 #jkhostagesituation https://t.co/ptKqhhKqfi

Since the controversy, Jay Park has responded to the backlash by tweeting that he only wishes the best for everyone. His calm clapback showed that the idol wasn't interested in blowing the situation out of proportion.

BTS to release new music

[공지] #BTS 신보 발매 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/0otgqlix https://t.co/qkuPPA4cmx

BTS wrapped up its four-day-long Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas on April 16 and safely returned to Seoul, South Korea on April 19. Group member RM stayed back in Las Vegas to finish his scheduled activities and landed in Korea on April 20.

Also Read Article Continues below

The septet will now begin their preparation for the release of their fifth full-length album. The group announced the news on the last day of the PTD concert in Las Vegas via a big screen which featured the announcement video titled, We Are Bulletproof. The album is set to drop on June 10, 2022, and further information regarding the album will be released at a later date.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी