"Peace and love": Jay Park responds to hate after his meeting with BTS' Jungkook

Jay Park's recent hangout session with BTS’ Jungkook created ripples on the internet as the K-pop idols shared casual selfies together after meeting up with each other.

Jay posted two pictures on social media with Jungkook, both having slightly different captions. In one of the pictures, the two idols can be seen standing in a recording studio, which naturally led to speculations of a possible collaboration.

JAY BUM PARK @JAYBUMAOM JK is a dope genuine person Bro is super humble ambitious and talented. Can definitely see why they get so much loveJK is a dope genuine person Bro is super humble ambitious and talented. Can definitely see why they get so much love 🔥🔥🇰🇷 JK is a dope genuine person https://t.co/UqsWkIMaNM

However, Jay seems to have received criticism for his pictures, as many netizens pointed out that the he had previously called the K-pop industry “manufactured” and “inauthentic." His meeting with Jungkook was thus hypocritical, opined many. After noticing the backlash, Jay chose to react maturely. His calm response with multiple heart emojis stated:

“Hope everyone keeps safe and healthy. Peace and love to all humans.”

Netizens throw shade after Jay Park uploads picture with BTS' Jungkook

On April 19, 2022, Jay Park posted pictures of himself with BTS’ Jungkook on his official social media accounts. In the pictures, the duo can be seen posing in a recording studio which sent fans into a frenzy.

Jay gave two different captions on the two social media platforms, but both praised Jungkook for his extraordinary skills. He complimented the maknae for his talent, mindset and kindness.

The Instagram post was captioned,

"After meeting JK, I can definitely see why they get so much love. Humble ambitious and talented 🇰🇷🇰🇷."

Jay's Twitter caption read,

"Bro is super humble, ambitious and talented. I can definitely see why they get so much love. JK is a dope genuine person."

BTS’ Jungkook also reshared Jay Park’s Instagram post on his official social media platform with a fire emoji. Upon seeing their adorable interaction, fans of both the idols swooned and were joyful. Many were hoping that a possible collaboration between the two pop stars might happen soon.

suba suga @SUGARKlVE jungkook with Jay Park 🏌‍♂️what ever makes you happy baby <3 jungkook with Jay Park 🏌‍♂️what ever makes you happy baby <3 https://t.co/NK4ToffqwH

More (happy) tears @aomgh1ghrarea He’s in Jay Park studio, collab I guess. Do your thing Jay, make them mad He’s in Jay Park studio, collab I guess. Do your thing Jay, make them mad 😂 https://t.co/B13xuBnGOh

Negative reactions

Several fans were left unhappy because they found Jay to be hypocritical in his actions.They called out Jay for the negative statements he had made regarding the K-pop industry and the artists prior.

Netizens directed hate comments and accused Jay of now using K-pop idols for popularity and recognition after having previously called the industry “manufactured'' and “inauthentic." Jay debuted as the leader of K-pop boy group 2PM before leaving JYP Entertainment to begin his career as a soloist and launch a business.

2022 @o_biennis JAY BUM PARK @JAYBUMAOM JK is a dope genuine person Bro is super humble ambitious and talented. Can definitely see why they get so much loveJK is a dope genuine person Bro is super humble ambitious and talented. Can definitely see why they get so much love 🔥🔥🇰🇷 JK is a dope genuine person https://t.co/UqsWkIMaNM Can't say the same about you. You've been talking about how kpop is manufactured and inauthentic for years and trying to put BTS in their place as kpop only artists instead of real musicians twitter.com/JAYBUMAOM/stat… Can't say the same about you. You've been talking about how kpop is manufactured and inauthentic for years and trying to put BTS in their place as kpop only artists instead of real musicians twitter.com/JAYBUMAOM/stat…

2022 @o_biennis You are part of that crowd that looks down on them for not being self made artists and you contributed to that crowd's stereotyping of BTS as a kpop boy band with your interviews and your tweets and until you actually apologize for that you are nothing more than a leech You are part of that crowd that looks down on them for not being self made artists and you contributed to that crowd's stereotyping of BTS as a kpop boy band with your interviews and your tweets and until you actually apologize for that you are nothing more than a leech

2022 @o_biennis The only reason you're taking photos with Jungkook is to sell your soju and climb on their backs as you try to build your own kpop legacy you're a hypocrite and you will never be them The only reason you're taking photos with Jungkook is to sell your soju and climb on their backs as you try to build your own kpop legacy you're a hypocrite and you will never be them

Meanwhile, some angry fans also edited the pictures by removing Jay Park from Jungkook’s side. They replaced his face with other K-pop idols and celebrities like ENHYPEN’s Jay, BTS’ RM, SUGA, and more.

BTS COMEBACK~sugaxanedit @kchinguyaa Edits made by Army using the jungkook and jay park's picture

~A hilarious thread Edits made by Army using the jungkook and jay park's picture~A hilarious thread https://t.co/B4jmkg8RlS

Since the controversy, Jay Park has responded to the backlash by tweeting that he only wishes the best for everyone. His calm clapback showed that the idol wasn't interested in blowing the situation out of proportion.

BTS to release new music

BTS wrapped up its four-day-long Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas on April 16 and safely returned to Seoul, South Korea on April 19. Group member RM stayed back in Las Vegas to finish his scheduled activities and landed in Korea on April 20.

The septet will now begin their preparation for the release of their fifth full-length album. The group announced the news on the last day of the PTD concert in Las Vegas via a big screen which featured the announcement video titled, We Are Bulletproof. The album is set to drop on June 10, 2022, and further information regarding the album will be released at a later date.

