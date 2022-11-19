Burger King Pick 2 Meal Deal: Items, prices, availability, and more explored

Burger King is giving fans more excuses to plan their next dates in the chain's stores this holiday season. The fast-food chain has now added a Pick 2 Meal Deal to its menu, which allows customers to get enough food for two people at a reasonable price.
Available at your nearest store starting November 18, the combo deal offers a pair of burgers, sides, and drinks for a suggested price of $11.89. Customers can order the Pick 2 Meal Deal combo at their nearest store or for pickup and delivery on the chain's app or website.
Customers who have tried to order a similar meal at regular price would be aware that the total cost of the meal stands a little above $22.84, including taxes. Available at a suggested price of $11.89, the Pick 2 Meal Deal saves you up to $10 when ordering food for two people.
What is included in the Burger King Pick 2 Meal Deal
Burger King's Pick 2 Meal Deal gives customers a choice between a Whopper and Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, potato fries and onion rings, and soft drinks.
Here's a full breakdown of the items available in the combo:
Choice of Burgers
The Pick 2 Meal Deal lets you choose between two different burgers. Customers can either pick a Burger King Whopper or a Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or even go with the same two items for both people.
1) Whopper
The Whopper features a ¼ lb flame-grilled juicy beef patty and is topped with tomato slices, crispy lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions, all sandwiched between a toasted sesame seed bun.
Carrying around 669 calories without any customization, the regular price of the Whopper is $5.99.
2) BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich
As the name suggests, the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a crisp-fried breaded chicken breast, topped with the chain's royal sauce, sliced tomatoes, and lettuce, sandwiched in a toasted potato bun.
Containing at least 605 calories, the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes at a regular price of $5.89.
Choice of Sides
The Pick 2 Meal Deal offers 2 small servings of salted sides. Customers can choose between potato fries or battered onion rings.
1) Small Classic Fries
The Classic Fries feature straight-cut potatoes, fried in piping hot oil and seasoned with salt. A small serving of the chain's Classic Fries has 402 calories, and is priced at $2.79.
2) Small Onion Rings
As the name suggests, the Onion Rings feature battered onions fried to crisp. A small serving of Onion Rings contains 280 calories, and comes at a regular price of $2.79.
Choice of 2 individual Soft Drinks
Under the Pick 2 Meal Deal, customers can pick 2 small glasses of soft drinks. The available choices include - Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Mello Yello, Hi-C Fruit Punch, Barq's Root Beer, and regular Water. A glass of small soft drink can have 0-266 calories, and comes at a regular price of $1.99 to $2.69.
The fast-food chain has not hinted on how long the deal will be available, so customers may want to grab the steal deal at the earliest.