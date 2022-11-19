Burger King Pick 2 Meal Deal: Items, prices, availability, and more explored

Burger King is giving fans more excuses to plan their next dates in the chain's stores this holiday season. The fast-food chain has now added a Pick 2 Meal Deal to its menu, which allows customers to get enough food for two people at a reasonable price.

Available at your nearest store starting November 18, the combo deal offers a pair of burgers, sides, and drinks for a suggested price of $11.89. Customers can order the Pick 2 Meal Deal combo at their nearest store or for pickup and delivery on the chain's app or website.

The Pick 2 Meal Deal combo (Image via Burger King)

Customers who have tried to order a similar meal at regular price would be aware that the total cost of the meal stands a little above $22.84, including taxes. Available at a suggested price of $11.89, the Pick 2 Meal Deal saves you up to $10 when ordering food for two people.

What is included in the Burger King Pick 2 Meal Deal

Burger King's Pick 2 Meal Deal gives customers a choice between a Whopper and Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, potato fries and onion rings, and soft drinks.

Here's a full breakdown of the items available in the combo:

Choice of Burgers

The Pick 2 Meal Deal lets you choose between two different burgers. Customers can either pick a Burger King Whopper or a Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or even go with the same two items for both people.

1) Whopper

Whopper with a ¼ lb beef patty (Image via Burger King)

The Whopper features a ¼ lb flame-grilled juicy beef patty and is topped with tomato slices, crispy lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions, all sandwiched between a toasted sesame seed bun.

Carrying around 669 calories without any customization, the regular price of the Whopper is $5.99.

2) BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Royal Crispy Chicken Burger featuring a crispy fried chicken (Image via Burger King)

As the name suggests, the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a crisp-fried breaded chicken breast, topped with the chain's royal sauce, sliced tomatoes, and lettuce, sandwiched in a toasted potato bun.

Containing at least 605 calories, the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes at a regular price of $5.89.

Choice of Sides

The Pick 2 Meal Deal offers 2 small servings of salted sides. Customers can choose between potato fries or battered onion rings.

1) Small Classic Fries

small serving of the chain's classic potato fries (Image via Burger King)

The Classic Fries feature straight-cut potatoes, fried in piping hot oil and seasoned with salt. A small serving of the chain's Classic Fries has 402 calories, and is priced at $2.79.

2) Small Onion Rings

small serving of the chain's classic fried onion rings (Image via Burger King)

As the name suggests, the Onion Rings feature battered onions fried to crisp. A small serving of Onion Rings contains 280 calories, and comes at a regular price of $2.79.

Choice of 2 individual Soft Drinks

a choice of beverages (Image via Burger King)

Under the Pick 2 Meal Deal, customers can pick 2 small glasses of soft drinks. The available choices include - Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Mello Yello, Hi-C Fruit Punch, Barq's Root Beer, and regular Water. A glass of small soft drink can have 0-266 calories, and comes at a regular price of $1.99 to $2.69.

The fast-food chain has not hinted on how long the deal will be available, so customers may want to grab the steal deal at the earliest.

